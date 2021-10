Alexander Zverev will be up against Gael Monfils in the fourth round of the 2021 BNP Paribas Open. Zverev is ranked 4th in the world while Monfils is the World No.18. Alexander Zverev has been one of the best player on tour this season. He has reached 3 grand slam semifinals this season and has already won 2 masters title- Madrid and Cincinnati. He lost the semifinal of the US Open to Novak Djokovic in 5 sets and then remained unbeaten at the Laver Cup.

