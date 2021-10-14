CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

U.S. official urges Russia to do more for European energy security -State Department

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, in a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Overchuk on Thursday, called on Russia to “do more to ensure European energy security,” the U.S. State Department said. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Comments / 0

Related
q957.com

U.S. securities regulator will seek admissions of guilt, bars from industry -official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday signaled it would take an increasingly aggressive stance with corporate executives and gatekeepers, including with an increased focus on seeking guilty admissions and bars from industry when warranted. In remarks highlighting the importance of rebuilding investors’ trust in Corporate...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
wkms.org

U.S. officials will negotiate a new security deal with Mexico during talks Friday

Senior members of the Biden administration will meet with their Mexican counterparts in Mexico City on Friday to discuss overhauling an existing security arrangement between the two nations. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will lead high-level security discussions between the two nations. "The United States and Mexico recognize the...
U.S. POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

State Department says U.S. is reviewing findings from Pandora Papers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is reviewing findings of leaked financial documents known as the Pandora Papers, but is not in a position to comment on specifics, State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a regular news briefing on Monday. A massive leak of documents was published by several...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Sherman
AFP

Eyeing Russia, US defense chief heads to Black Sea region

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin headed to the Black Sea region Sunday aiming to shore up alliances with countries pressured by Russia and show gratitude for their contributions to the two-decade war in Afghanistan. Austin will visit Georgia, Romania and Ukraine before taking part in the in-person defense ministers summit at NATO in Brussels on October 21-22. "We are reassuring and reinforcing the sovereignty of countries that are on the front lines of Russian aggression," a senior US defense official told reporters ahead of the trip. All three countries are in the NATO orbit -- Romania a full member and Georgia and Ukraine partner states.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Venezuela suspends crisis negotiations as key Nicolas Maduro ally extradited to US on money laundering charges

A close ally of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro has been extradited to the United States on money laundering charges, throwing negotiations aiming to ease the country’s political crisis into disarray.Prosecutors believe that Colombian businessman Alex Saab, who was arrested in June 2020 when his plane stopped in Cape Verde to refuel, could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American nation. His laywers said the charges are “politically motivated”.The 49-year-old Venezuelan envoy is due to make his initial appearance at court in Miami on Monday, a US Justice Department spokesperson said, in a move welcomed by...
U.S. POLITICS
azpm.org

Top ranking U.S., Mexican officials announce new bilateral security agreement

Top U.S. and Mexican officials met Friday and announced a new bilateral security agreement. Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard began his remarks by noting that with the new agreement, the previous $3.3 billion Merida Initiative was being left behind. Taking its place is the wordier United States-Mexico Bicentennial Framework for...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Security#U S State Department#European#Russian#The U S State Department
740thefan.com

We need more, EU and U.S. urge China ahead of climate summit

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The United States and European Union’s climate envoys urged China to step up its targets to cut emissions on Thursday, adding to the pressure on the world’s biggest emitter ahead of the COP26 conference in Glasgow. With three weeks to go until the United Nations’ COP26 summit...
WORLD
AFP

Cryptocurrencies can undermine effectiveness of US sanctions: Treasury

The rising use of cryptocurrencies could undermine effectiveness of US economic and financial sanctions and potentially dent the role of the American dollar, the Treasury Department said Monday. Following a review on the US sanctions system, Treasury found that "while sanctions remain an essential and effective policy tool, they also face new challenges including rising risks from new payments systems, the growing use of digital assets, and cybercriminals." Treasury sanctions work by blocking targets -- individuals, government officials or companies -- from using the US financial system, which in effect cuts them off from banking or profiting from trade in most of the world. But digital currencies and alternative payment platforms "offer malign actors opportunities to hold and transfer funds outside the traditional dollar-based financial system," the report said.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

U.S. extends security pact with Georgia as Russia tensions flare

TBILISI, Georgia — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin signed a new security agreement with his Georgian counterpart on Monday, extending the U.S. effort to train allied troops amid encroaching threats from Russia. The visit to Tbilisi opened Austin’s swing through three Black Sea nations in the run-up to this week’s meeting...
GEORGIA STATE
U.S. Department of State

Senior Administration Officials On the Upcoming U.S.-Mexico High-Level Security Dialogue

MODERATOR: Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you all for joining this background briefing with senior administration officials to discuss the upcoming U.S.-Mexico High-Level Security Dialogue in Mexico City on October 8th. As a reminder, this call is being conducted on background, and the contents are embargoed until the conclusion of the call. For reporting purposes, please refer to our briefers as senior administration officials.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
AFP

US climate envoy praises Mexico's efforts

US special climate envoy John Kerry on Monday praised Mexico's efforts to fight global warming. Visiting a reforestation program in the southern state of Chiapas together with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Kerry said that combatting climate change "cannot be achieved without reforestation and dealing with deforestation." âAll of us in the world need to focus in what Lopez Obrador is trying to do," Kerry added. One million hectares of trees have been replanted as part of the "Sembrando Vida" ("Sowing Life") program, according to the Mexican government.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Russia shadows US Navy destroyer in dramatic video amid warnings to ‘turn back’ from its territorial waters in Sea of Japan

Russia accused the US Navy of attempting to enter its territorial waters during joint military drills with China in the Sea of Japan before it was “turned back”.The Russian Defence Ministry released video footage it says showed the USS Chafee up close with anti-submarine vessel Admiral Tributs, which radioed a warning to the US destroyer that it was “in an area closed to navigation due to exercises with artillery fire,” according to the Interfax news agency, reported by Reuters.The Russian defence ministry summoned the US military attache over the “unprofessional actions” of the USS Chafee, the RIA news agency...
MILITARY
Reuters

U.S., Taliban had 'productive' talks on humanitarian aid - State Department

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The United States and the Taliban had "productive discussions" on the issue of humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan during meetings in Qatar over the weekend, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday, describing the talks as "largely positive." Officials discussed humanitarian access during the two...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

204K+
Followers
224K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy