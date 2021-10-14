CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presque Isle, ME

Woman Traveling the Country Brings New Approach to Addiction

By jeffclockedile
101.9 The Rock
101.9 The Rock
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A woman in recovery who has discovered a method that has worked well for her, is traveling the country and has recently been in Presque Isle sharing her message. Cassandra Mary Bauer has found success in her program called NowLevelUp, which is a mindfulness practice to help those struggling with addiction set themselves and their minds free. The approach she uses reprograms the individual navigating system from a state of fear, to a system of love.

1019therock.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC7 Los Angeles

This piano man travels the country to bring joy to those affected by tragedy

PHILADELPHIA -- The Traveling Piano Man, along with his dog Mo, travel the world appearing in unexpected places to bring joy to those affected by tragedy. Danny Kean first started his world-traveling journey when Hurricane Katrina happened. He was frustrated with the lack of response from the government, so he decided to make a change.
ENTERTAINMENT
cbslocal.com

CDC Urges Caution As Holiday Travel Approaches

For many, October means it’s time to think about holiday plans. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines Monday for holiday travel. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.
TRAVEL
laconiadailysun.com

Country Club, approaching a century, in search of memories

LACONIA — The two most important days in the history of Laconia Country Club are the day in 1922 that the founders got together to plan the club, and Nov. 9, 1965, when a fire destroyed the club’s main building. Because of the events of that second date, much of the history that preceded it is a mystery to current members.
LACONIA, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Presque Isle, ME
Health
City
Fort Fairfield, ME
Local
Maine Health
City
Presque Isle, ME
City
Limestone, ME
Presque Isle, ME
Lifestyle
Local
Maine Lifestyle
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

As many as 50 percent of the world’s population are deficient in this vitamin. High levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss and losing more belly fat, research finds. One study has found that drinking more milk, which contains calcium and vitamin D, can double...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Trends#New Approach#Nowlevelup
Rejoice Denhere

Man Now Sleeps on a Couch Because His Girlfriend Smells

A man has been forced to move from the bedroom he shares with his girlfriend and is now sleeping on a couch in the living room. She refuses to shower. The man, who has been with his girlfriend for three years, said that he loved her but could no longer put up with the strong smell. The living room couch is now his new bedroom.
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This Kind of Cheese, Says Mayo Clinic

There's no denying it: however young you may look or feel at heart, aging is not without its own set of challenges. And while some of them make their presence known—those pesky new aches and pains, for instance—others can be far more subtle, and unfortunately far more dangerous. If you're over the age of 65, this may mean adopting important changes in your wellness plan, including your diet. In particular, experts say that there's one kind of cheese that may put you at serious risk of food-borne illness as a senior, despite being perfectly safe for those under 65. Read on to find out which type of cheese to avoid, and the one way you can still safely enjoy it!
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
The Guardian

After 30 years in obstetrics, Covid vaccination has made me reassess my advice to pregnant patients

Pregnant women try to do the best for their baby’s health and development, yet, when something is new – such as Covid-19 vaccinations – it can be hard to make decisions for yourself, let alone for your unborn child. In this time of rapidly changing public health announcements, it’s not surprising that some pregnant women are hesitant when it comes to Covid-19 vaccinations.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: The most obese state in America is also the most religious

Many individuals around the world, including those in the United States, identify as religious. Although there are many different religions, the majority of them are based on the belief in a higher power. Some parts of the world are extremely religious, while others are not. Some states in the United States are more religious than others.
FitnessVolt.com

Flex Wheeler Gives Covid Hospitalization Update: “I Am In Acute Kidney Failure”

Former professional bodybuilder Flex Wheeler gave a health update from his hospital bed after testing positive for Covid-19 recently. The multiple-time Arnold Classic winner and Mr. Olympia runner-up has been through more than most could bear during his lifetime. In 1994, he was involved in a serious car crash before being diagnosed with a hereditary kidney disease near the latter part of his competitive career which led to a kidney transplant in 2003.
FITNESS
Sentinel

Health alert for the drug Losartn

This National Institute on Food Drug Surveillance (Invima) has declared a health alert on health by the drug , a Losartn . This has been the drug used to treat high blood pressure , also known as hypertension or high blood pressure . In fact, this own importer of the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
FIRST For Women

This Tasty Bread Is Better Than Wheat if You Want to Lose Weight and Shed Body Fat

A life without carbs is one that’s hard to imagine, especially if you’re a bread lover like me always reaching for another slice. Luckily, in recent years we’ve learned that bread is not the enemy, if you’re opting for the brown variety. Wheat has long been the go-to alternative to white bread, but we just learned there’s an even healthier option that reigns supreme. New research reveals that rye-based foods including bread are a better choice for weight loss than those made with refined wheat.
FITNESS
kunc.org

Harm reduction takes a different approach to addiction recovery

September was National Recovery Month, and according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA), the designation is meant to support substance addiction treatment and promote the voices of a proud recovery community. But not all substance abuse treatment programs look alike. Here in this state, the Colorado...
MENTAL HEALTH
101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy