Dreamworks to Debut HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON Spin-Off Series on Hulu and Peacock Later This Year

It’s not easy being a nebbish nerd girl when talks of Superman are in the air, as shown in a new clip for The CW’s midseason superhero drama Naomi. Warner Bros. TV unveiled the first look on Saturday at its virtual DC FanDome event. Written and exec-produced by Ava DuVernay (When They See Us) and Jill Blankenship (Arrow), the DC comic adaptation stars The Equalizer‘s Kaci Walfall in the titular role. Naomi centers on a cool, confident Black teenager with braids as she chases her hidden and unexpected destiny. As Naomi “journeys to the heights of the multiverse” in search of the...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO