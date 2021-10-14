CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dreamworks to Debut HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON Spin-Off Series on Hulu and Peacock Later This Year

By Jessica Fisher
GeekTyrant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDreamworks announced this week that they are releasing a How to Train Your Dragon spin-off series this year on Hulu and Peacock. The show is titled Dragons: The Nine Realms, and it is set in present day. Jeremy Shada (Adventure Time, Julie and the Phantoms) is set to voice a lead character in the series, which is being executive produced and showrun by John Tellegen. Executive producers on the series include Chuck Asten and Henry Gilroy, with Ben Sleven serving as supervising producer.

geektyrant.com

