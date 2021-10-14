CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Berks County official proposes paying postage for mailed ballots

By Karen Shuey
Reading Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerks County Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt understands that news of mailed ballots possibly needing more than one stamp is concerning to some voters. At a commissioners meeting Thursday he repeated the county’s message that ballots with insufficient postage will still be delivered to the county. Local post offices have been contacted and told to send them to the elections office, and the county plans to cover any money that is owed.

