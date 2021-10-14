Backstage Rumor on Cameron Grimes Getting a Makeover on WWE NXT
– According to a report by WrestlingNews.co, it appears WWE NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes might be due for a makeover soon on NXT 2.0. Per the report, the reason Grimes was not drafted to Raw or SmackDown during the WWE Draft is because Vince McMahon wanted changes made to the “presentation of his character.” The start of Grimes changing up his look appears to have been hinted at on last Tuesday’s edition of NXT 2.0.411mania.com
