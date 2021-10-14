White Sox star Anderson says he wants La Russa to return

CHICAGO (AP) -- White Sox star Tim Anderson made his feelings clear about manager Tony La Russa. He wants the Hall of Famer to return for another season in Chicago. "I want him to be back," Anderson said Thursday. "At the end of the day, my decision doesn't really matter. I guess it all depends on what the front office thinks. ... I definitely want him in. I think he did a great job with the way he managed and just being open."