MLB

White Sox star Anderson says he wants La Russa to return

 4 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) -- White Sox star Tim Anderson made his feelings clear about manager Tony La Russa. He wants the Hall of Famer to return for another season in Chicago. "I want him to be back," Anderson said Thursday. "At the end of the day, my decision doesn't really matter. I guess it all depends on what the front office thinks. ... I definitely want him in. I think he did a great job with the way he managed and just being open."

The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Craig Kimbrel News

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline anticipating he would help fortify their bullpen for a World Series run. Instead, Kimbrel was a disaster on the South Side. A closer with the Cubs and throughout his big league career, the White Sox tried to use Kimbrel as a setup man.
The Spun

White Sox Star Makes His Opinion On Tony La Russa Very Clear

There was significant concern when the Chicago White Sox, a franchise with a very exciting young roster, hired Tony La Russa out of retirement. One of those young Sox stars, Tim Anderson, is happy with how things went this season. The White Sox had a very successful first year under...
Minnesota State
Daily Herald

La Russa back in postseason with White Sox against Astros

HOUSTON -- A three-time World Series winner, Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa certainly couldn't be nervous as his team prepares for the opener of a best-of-five AL Division Series against the Houston Astros on Thursday. Except he is - and it has nothing to do with the Hall...
Daily Herald

Will La Russa come back to manage White Sox in 2022?

That was Tony La Russa after the White Sox lost to the Astros 10-1 in Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday, ending their season. La Russa is right, and the big question is: Will he be back as the Sox's manager next year?. After retiring in...
John Mcgraw
Connie Mack
Person
Jerry Reinsdorf
Sports Illustrated

Should We Blame La Russa for White Sox’ Struggles?

No matter what happens in the two games today, three of the four Division Series will see Game 4. The Red Sox’ bats erupted against the Rays’ deep pitching staff to even the series Friday night. Last night, the Braves won Pitchers Duel Part II with the Brewers, shutting out Milwaukee, 3–0, behind ...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

LEADING OFF: La Russa, White Sox weigh '22 after elimination

A look at what's happening around the majors Wednesday:. White Sox manager Tony La Russa is waiting to find out if Chicago wants him back after the club was eliminated by the Astros in their AL Division Series that ended Tuesday night. The Hall of Famer was lured out of...
darnews.com

After another early exit, White Sox shift focus to future

CHICAGO (AP) -- White Sox star Jose Abreu would have loved nothing more than to be gearing up for another game and a chance to keep Chicago's playoff hopes alive. He wasn't about to let a bitter ending sour an otherwise sweet season. "It just happened. I cannot take any...
darnews.com

Altuve, Astros going back to ALCS after routing White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) -- It was Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman once again. The Houston Astros are going to the AL Championship Series for the fifth straight year. Their October-tested stars led the way. Altuve hit a three-run homer and scored four times, and Houston eliminated the Chicago White...
Sacramento Bee

La Russa-led White Sox make another early October exit

The Chicago White Sox had their sights set on advancing in the playoffs after running away with the AL Central. Stacked with stars and led by Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa, another early exit wasn't what they envisioned. Chicago's season came to an emphatic end Tuesday, with a...
Larry Brown Sports

Joc Pederson has amazing reason for wearing pearl necklace at bat

Baseball fans are about to see more of Joc Pederson over the next week as his Atlanta Braves get set to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS. There is something fans should know about him: he just started wearing a pearl necklace during games. Yes, beginning last week, Pederson...
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
Chicago White Sox
Baseball
Sports
MLB

The latest Max Scherzer rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who can become a free agent this offseason. Scherzer labored in his National League Wild Card Game start against the Cardinals on Wednesday, walking three batters and throwing 94 pitches over 4 1/3 innings, but he limited St. Louis to one run and the Dodgers advanced on Chris Taylor's walk-off homer.
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Here’s what it will take for Yankees to sign Astros’ Carlos Correa

Carlos Correa is going to get paid. It’s just a matter of how much the two-time All-Star will be offered. Correa headlines a bumper crop of free-agent shortstops, which also includes the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Corey Seager, Colorado Rockies’ Trevor Story and New York Mets’ Javier Baez. So what will...

