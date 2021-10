Baroness are closing out 2021 with an intimate U.S. tour, and they want fans to help choose what they play. Baroness are hitting the road in fall 2021 for a U.S. tour, and the metal band is asking attendees to help pick the setlist for each show. Fans who purchase tickets are able to vote on the 10 songs they want the band to play at their local stop, with voting ending one week before each show. Things could get interesting, too, as Baroness’ full catalog will be up for voting, meaning some rarities could get played.

