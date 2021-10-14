Ex-STEEL PANTHER Bassist On His Former Bandmates: "We Haven't Talked"

Darius McCrary shut down Sidney Starr dating rumors, revealing he was engaged and stating that his fiancé probably wouldn’t be pleased with said rumors. Darius McCrary addressed rumors that he’s dating Love & Hip Hop star Sidney Starr. The former Family Matters actor, 45, shared a video on Instagram on October 18 with his TV mom Jo Marie Payton to shut down the rumors. While he didn’t name Sidney, 32, by name, he said that the rumors “aren’t true” and revealed that he was engaged, adding that his fiancé “would really have something different to say” about the rumors.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO