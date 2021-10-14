Ex-STEEL PANTHER Bassist On His Former Bandmates: "We Haven't Talked"
Steel Panther bassist Travis "Lexxi Foxx" Haley parted ways with the band back in July. Current Steel Panther guitarist Russ "Satchel" Parrish said he didn't want Haley to quit, and Haley has since gone on to form a new band called Gods N' Monsters. Haley now revealed in a new interview with Rocking With Jam Man that he doesn't talk to his former bandmates much and that the parting of ways is still a sore spot.metalinjection.net
Comments / 0