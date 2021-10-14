CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers will start Corey Knebel vs. Giants in Game 5, possibly throwing off San Francisco's lineup

By Eric Ting
MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a surprise move, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced that reliever Corey Knebel will start Game 5 on the NLDS vs. the San Francisco Giants Thursday night — a game widely expected to be started by the Dodgers' 20-game winner, Julio Urias. The left-handed Urias is healthy, and the move...

