In response to Jeremy Shapiro’s Oct. 10 letter disparaging the altruistic motives of philanthropists (”The philanthropic version of buying naming rights”): Mr. Shapiro references the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation’s recent grant to the Musical Arts Association (i.e., the Cleveland Orchestra). He described the gift recognition – naming the concert hall – as an agreed-upon exchange for naming rights. This demeans the generous actions of the Mandel Foundation as well as other foundations and individuals – in Cleveland and beyond – who invest in nonprofits in ways they believe will significantly advance the institutions’ ability to impact their communities.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO