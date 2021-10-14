Whelpley Hearing | Water And Electric Rates | Glass Pumpkin Patch

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarry Lee Whelpley, 76, who is accused in the 1972 murder of 15-year-old Naperville resident Julie Hanson, has requested a motion to quash a search warrant and suppress evidence in the case. He appeared in Will County Court today, where his defense attorney argued that there was a violation of Miranda rules, a stale search warrant, no probable cause and a lack of sufficient connection between the place being searched and the evidence sought. Whelpley is facing three counts of first-degree murder and is being held in jail on $10 million bail. Oral arguments on the motion will be heard at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Will County Courthouse.

