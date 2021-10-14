CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE BATMAN Director Matt Reeves Shares a New Photo From His DC Film

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn anticipation of the new trailer for The Batman dropping this weekend, director Matt Reeves has shared a new photo from the film. The photo features Robert Pattinson’s Batman standing on a rooftop looking over Gotham City while the sun is rising. It looks like maybe he’s had a long night’s work.

geektyrant.com

#The Batman
Variety

‘The Batman’ Trailer: Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman and Colin Farrell’s Penguin Take Center Stage

The first full trailer for “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson — which debuted on Saturday during the DC Fandome virtual fan event — reveals a film that is unmistakably the darkest and most violent cinematic outing yet for the Caped Crusader, even when compared to Christopher Nolan’s gritty “Dark Knight” trilogy. In a Gotham City saturated in rain and gloom, Pattinson’s Batman, just a year into his reign as a costumed vigilante, attacks his enemies with a visceral, unhinged brutality that past live-action Batman movies never quite reached. (As for Pattinson’s voice as Batman, it’s surprisingly low-key in the full...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dune Director Denis Villeneuve Shares Love for The Batman

Last month, Dune director Denis Villeneuve made headlines when he said that Marvel movies are "cut and paste of other films" in an interview with El Mundo, but while the Academy Award-nominated director may not be a fan of the Marvel formula, it seems there is one superhero he relates to and has even spent time exploring. Villeneuve told Josh Horowitz during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he connects to Batman.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Incredible New Trailer For Matt Reeves' THE BATMAN!

Warner Bros. has dropped an awesome new trailer for director Matt Reeves’ The Batman and I don’t know about you, but I’m absolutely loving what I’m seeing for this movie. This new trailer completely blew me away! It looks so freakin good!. I know there have been some naysayers about...
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

Matt Reeves Reveals ‘The Batman’ Trailer Shot With Robert Pattinson

Matt Reeves has revealed a new shot from the next trailer for Robert Pattinson’s The Batman. With DC FanDome just two days away, The Batman director Matt Reeves has given fans a stunning first look at the second trailer for the upcoming movie ahead of its premiere at the event. The sneak peek features Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne suited up and ready for action, watching over Gotham City from a rooftop. You can check out the shot below.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Matt Reeves was Worried Robert Pattinson Wasn't Interested in Batman Role

There is little doubt that we were all shocked when Robert Pattinson was finally cast as Bruce Wayne in The Batman. After all, there were other names being considered for the role in the upcoming DC project. However, director Matt Reeves admitted he was determined to have the former Harry Potter star in the film. In fact, he was actually worried that Pattinson might not be interested in being Battinson before casting.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

‘Justice League’ Director Zack Snyder Reacts To Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ Trailer

Justice League director Zack Snyder reacted to the newest trailer for Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The long-awaited second trailer for Matt Reeves’ upcoming film The Batman capped off DC FanDome 2021, and naturally, the entire internet erupted in excitement. Fans obsessed over each and every shot, and so far, the consensus seems to be universal acclaim from what we have seen from the promotional material. One of the many people singing the trailer’s praises is none other than Justice League director Zack Snyder.
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ is 3 Hours Long, “Full-Blown Detective Noir Story”

In case, you missed them, you can click on the previously posted first, second and third reactions to Matt Reeves’ upcoming “The Batman.”. As previously stated, Reeves’ movie clocks in at 3 hours. We thought this could have just been a very rough cut, but the this 180 minute cut was shown again last night at a secret screening with cast and crew in attendance.
MOVIES

