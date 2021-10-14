Greg Newsome II 'feeling good,' making progress from calf injury

Greg Newsome II didn't think he was at any risk of missing significant time when he felt stiffness in his calf midway through the Browns' Week 3 game against the Bears. Newsome, a first-round rookie who already proved he could handle the tall challenges of being a starting cornerback, just thought he had a cramp. He told coaches he believed he'd be back in the game, but the pain continued to intensify, and Newsome didn't return.