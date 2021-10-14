CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Greg Newsome II 'feeling good,' making progress from calf injury

By Anthony Poisal
clevelandbrowns.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreg Newsome II didn't think he was at any risk of missing significant time when he felt stiffness in his calf midway through the Browns' Week 3 game against the Bears. Newsome, a first-round rookie who already proved he could handle the tall challenges of being a starting cornerback, just thought he had a cramp. He told coaches he believed he'd be back in the game, but the pain continued to intensify, and Newsome didn't return.

www.clevelandbrowns.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
FanSided

Baker Mayfield: Browns announce tough news on injury

The Cleveland Browns announced today that quarterback, Baker Mayfield, has a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. Should there be a concern?. The questions have been mounting for the Cleveland Browns the last two weeks, was Baker Mayfield’s shoulder healthy? He suffered a big hit vs. the Houston Texans and hasn’t really looked right since.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Released Veteran Player On Saturday

The Arizona Cardinals released a veteran offensive lineman on Saturday. The Cardinals released Brian Winters, a veteran offensive lineman, ahead of their Week 3 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Arizona signed Winters, previously a veteran free agent, during the off-season. The Cardinals placed him in a competition with Josh Jones...
NFL
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals
brownsnation.com

Cardinals Take Shot At Cleveland On Twitter After Victory

Adding insult to injury is commonplace across sports. It’s part of that “trash talk” mentality so prevalent in sports, especially football. Following the Arizona Cardinals 37-14 thrashing of the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the Cardinals Twitter account wasted no time enjoying the victory. The oh-so-familiar downtown Cleveland billboard was used...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Message From Baker Mayfield’s Wife

Baker Mayfield’s wife had a blunt message for Cleveland Browns fans – and the rest of the NFL – following last weekend’s crushing loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Browns lost a heartbreaker to the Chargers in Los Angeles, falling 47-42. While Mayfield played well in that game, he couldn’t get it done late, leading to a larger conversation about his ability to lead a team to a Super Bowl.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Real Reason Jadeveon Clowney Missed Sunday’s Game Revealed

The Cleveland Browns were without defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in the Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. This was concerning because indications prior to the game were that Clowney, despite dealing with an elbow issue, was going to play. Fast forward to kick off, and Clowney was dressed...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Browns Make Big Announcement About Star WR Jarvis Landry

Help could be on the way for the Cleveland Browns‘ offense very soon. On Friday, the team made an important announcement regarding veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Landry, who has missed the last three games due to a knee injury, has been designated for return from injured reserve. This means he’ll be allowed to practice with the team this Friday afternoon.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Kevin Stefanski Gives Update On Kareem Hunt Injury

The Cleveland Browns saw running back Kareem Hunt grab his leg in a non-contact play during the loss to the Arizona Cardinals tonight. Things went from bad to worse when Hunt was loaded on a cart and driven into the locker room. Hunt is a tough guy in every sense...
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Browns place 3 players on IR, make other roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have placed OL Chris Hubbard (triceps), FB Andy Janovich (hamstring) and S M.J. Stewart (hamstring) on injured reserve. The team has also signed DE Joe Jackson and FB Johnny Stanton IV to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team has activated CB Tim Harris from practice squad/COVID-19 and signed T Alex Taylor to the practice squad.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Injury Report: Kareem Hunt, Antonio Gibson, Mike Williams injury updates

The unfortunate reality of the return of the NFL is that when players are allowed to go full speed, injuries are bound to happen. Week 6 of the NFL season was no exception. Now that fantasy football managers are updating their lineups for the coming week, several players have found themselves on the injury report, leaving their status for Week 7 in the air.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy