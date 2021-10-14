River Spirit Casino Resort to host Miss USA 2021, tickets now available

Competing for the crown is coming to Tulsa. This year's Miss USA and Miss Teen USA at River Spirit Casino Resort.

Tulsa leaders and Muscogee Nation came together earlier this year to make an announcement about the pageants coming to Tulsa. After searching for venues, event officials chose River Spirit as the host for this year's competition.

READ MORE: Muscogee Nation, River Spirit Casino Resort announces major events for fall 2021

Both events are taking place at the casino's concert venue, The Cove, from Nov. 26 through Nov. 29. Masks are required while inside The Cove and Grand Ballroom.

To purchase tickets to either Miss USA or Miss Teen USA, click here .

