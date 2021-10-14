CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much credit does Mike McCarthy deserve for Cowboys start?

By Kevin Gray
 4 days ago
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is riding a wave of momentum through five games this year that is a far cry from last season’s struggles.

This time last season, through five games, the Cowboys were 2-3, Dak Prescott was lost for the season due to a devasting ankle injury, and the defense was one of the worst in the league.

Fast forward a year later, the Cowboys are 4-1, No. 2 in the NFL in turnover differential and takeaways, have the league’s interception leader in Trevon Diggs, and Dak Prescott is playing lights out football.

For all the struggles of last season, McCarthy is enjoying the kind of success he thought he would have when he first took the Cowboys job a couple of years ago.

But how much credit does McCarthy ACTUALLY deserve for the Cowboys 4-1 start?

There are still major questions about McCarthy’s clock management skills, his control over his special teams coordinator John ‘Bones’ Fassel, and if his Cowboys are, at times, overcoming his poor decision making.

Furthermore, how much credit does McCarthy deserve for how well the offense is playing?

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has been the talk of the NFL due to his offensive creativity and unique playing calling which has his unit the No. 2 scoring offense (34.0 ppg.) in the NFL this season.

That being said, McCarthy deserves a lion’s share of the credit for the way the Cowboys have played through five games. After all, he is the head coach. McCarthy certainly has his detractors, but his best skill of the season, so far, has simply been just getting out of the way.

McCarthy has empowered his coordinators to do their jobs and with that comes a level of accountability and performance that is expected when competing at the highest levels of the NFL to which his coordinators have responded to.

Players appear to be responding to McCarthy’s leadership and more importantly, they are winning football games which is a result of their buy-in to what McCarthy is selling.

For all the criticisms that fans and media alike have levied on McCarthy, warranted or otherwise, the former champion head coach seems to be taking it all in stride.

McCarthy’s ability to remain even-keeled and focus on each week without looking ahead has rubbed off on his team and playing inspired football.

His leadership has been a major reason why the Cowboys appear to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

If the Cowboys can continue their winning ways, McCarthy will find himself firmly in the NFL Coach of the Year discussion.

