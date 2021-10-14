CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Archbold, OH

Top-ranked Archbold football looking like state title contender as postseason nears

By By Amanda Levine / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cvM03_0cRPIvHe00

Does the road to the Division VI football state title go through Archbold?

It just might.

Archbold, a team that lost five first-team all-league players to graduation, climbed into a tie for No. 1 in the Associated Press poll on Oct. 4, its first time in the top spot since 1988. Following yet another blowout victory, the Blue Streaks took sole possession of No. 1 this week.

Their computer-rating average in this week’s OHSAA report (16.1932) is best in Division VI.

For Archbold football coach David Dominique and his players, the Blue Streaks don’t focus on the rankings and instead are preparing for their final two games of the regular season.

“I think our guys understand that there's a big target on their back, but you just got to keep working hard,” said Dominique, whose undefeated team will face 6-2 Wauseon in a big Northwest Ohio Athletic League matchup Friday night.

“It's an honor to be up there, and at the end of the day, our goal is to be the last team standing at Week 16, but we have a lot of work to do, and they understand that.”

Entering the season, Dominique said an area of concern for the Blue Streaks was their lack of experience and the newcomers picking up the speed and intensity of the varsity game. That hasn’t stopped Archbold (8-0, 5-0 NWOAL) from outscoring its opponents 331-53 through Week 8.

Senior quarterback DJ Newman leads an big-play offense that averages 404 yards and 22 first downs per game. The Blue Streaks have 51 plays of greater than 20 yards (6.4 per game) and have only punted 10 times this season.

It all starts with Newman, who averages 101 yards rushing and 166 yards passing per game.

He has rushed 83 times for 809 yards (9.7 per carry) and 11 touchdowns. Meanwhile, he has completed 93 of 132 passes (70.5 percent) for 1,325 yards with 18 touchdowns and four interceptions for a QB rating of 193.7.

“It's always nice to bring a quarterback back for his third year with as much experience as he's had and the caliber player he is,” Dominique said. “The offense goes off of him. I'm not going to hide the fact he's not everything and he knows that, but I think the big thing is he's able to make plays.”

Newman has had big games when it has mattered the most.

In Week 2 against Liberty-Benton (6-1), he ran for 212 yards and five touchdowns, while also throwing for 184 yards and a score. Three weeks later, he threw for 203 yards with four touchdowns and ran for 94 yards and two scores against league rival Liberty Center (6-2).

“The coaches have been tough on us,” Newman said. “We have a very young team right now, and they for sure stepped up into that role. It's been tough practices, but you got to have a hard practice to become good.”

Carson Dominique has added 652 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Newman's favorite receiving targets are Gavin Bailey (516 yards, eight TDs) and Karter Behnfeldt (327 yards, three TDs). Charlie Krieger has added four receiving scores.

“We've been able to make adjustments in the game where you don't have to wait until halftime to make adjustments, you can do it right away,” David Dominique said. “You can adjust after the first drive and figure things out. They listen. They take coaching really well.”

Archbold’s opponents are only converting 19 percent on third downs (16-for-84).

The Blue Streaks are yielding 159.1 yards per game (94.3 rushing and 64.9 passing) and 3.4 yards per play. They've only surrendered six offensive touchdowns.

“To be able to get off the field and get the offense on the field, that's been critical for us,” David Dominique said, “and I think that's a huge reason that we've had so much success this year.”

Gabe Chapa leads with 62 tackles and two sacks. Caden Alvarado has 59 stops, while Jack Hurst has added 45. Devon Morris leads the team with 10 tackles for loss and four sacks. Newman has intercepted four passes.

“Cayden Alvarado and Devon Morris just made a ton of plays out there and help to address those younger guys,” David Dominique said. “The varsity football has been critical, but all of these guys as a whole just bring some toughness and physicality to the game, which is something that has really helped us win these ball games.”

Last season, Archbold topped Wauseon to clinch the NWOAL title for the third time in six seasons.

Following this week’s showdown, Archbold closes the regular season against Patrick Henry (5-3) before beginning what could be a long playoff run.

“We just got to keep working hard and see where that takes us,” Newman said. “I don't think anyone would've thought we would be here right now, but all that matters is the coaches and the players believe.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

Competitive drive the difference between 2020 and 2021 for Bowling Green football

BOWLING GREEN — The magic number for Bowling Green’s football team in 2020 was 25. The Falcons lost every game in the coronavirus-shortened season in a futile manner by at least a 25-point margin. In an 0-5 season against exclusively Mid-American Conference opponents, they lost twice by at least 35 points, and their worst loss of the year was a 42-point drubbing at Ohio.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Blade

Toledo football is in search of an October cure-all

Jason Candle stood in front of a room full of boosters Monday at the Downtown Coaches Association luncheon and offered a frank assessment of the Toledo football season. He answered several questions during a nine-minute Q and A, detailing the view inside the Rockets’ in-season reclamation project.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

What first KenPom ratings of college basketball season say about Toledo and Bowling Green

As college basketball fans gear up for the upcoming season, Ken Pomeroy released his first rankings of the season on Sunday. The KenPom ratings, metrics that have been been widely accepted as an analytical tool for college hoops, predict, by way of projected record, that the University of Toledo will finish in a tie for second place in the Mid-American Conference standings, while Bowling Green State University lands in a tie for sixth.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Archbold, OH
Education
Archbold, OH
Sports
City
Wauseon, OH
Local
Ohio Education
City
Archbold, OH
Archbold, OH
Football
The Blade

3 things we learned from Bowling Green's loss to Northern Illinois

DeKALB, Ill. — On Saturday, Bowling Green State University football lost its third consecutive game since upsetting Minnesota in late September. The Falcons’ 34-26 defeat to Northern Illinois ultimately came down to the final drive of the game, but the Falcons were unable to secure the needed touchdown and 2-point conversion as the game clock expired.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Henry
The Blade

NLL football roundup: Anthony Wayne gains title share

BOWLING GREEN — Marcus Hammer rushed 26 times for 302 yards and four touchdowns in Bowling Green’s 43-0 home victory Friday over Maumee. Hammer scored on runs of 7, 5, 25, and 49 yards. Nick Powers added a 53-yard TD run and also threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Kadin Shank.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ball Games#American Football#Division Vi#Associated Press#Ohsaa#Nwoal
The Blade

Toledo rallies but loses to Central Michigan in overtime

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — With the walls caving in and their season slipping away, the Toledo Rockets would not wilt. Trailing Central Michigan 20-3 in the third quarter, UT gathered on the sideline and a message of resolve was delivered. The Rockets, on the wrong end of what seems like every unfathomable loss, nearly turned the tables and stole a victory from an unwitting opponent.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Blade

Walleye top Kalamazoo in preseason opener

KALAMAZOO — Four different Toledo Walleye players scored goals in the team's 4-2 win over the Kalamazoo Wings in the preseason opener on Friday. Josh Dickinson opened the scoring for Toledo 3:37 into the game with a goal that was assisted by Blake Hillman. A few minutes later, Marcus Vela notched a power play goal on assists from Brett McKenzie and TJ Hensick and the Walleye were out to a 2-0 lead.
NHL
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
429K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy