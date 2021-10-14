Top-ranked Archbold football looking like state title contender as postseason nears

Does the road to the Division VI football state title go through Archbold?

It just might.

Archbold, a team that lost five first-team all-league players to graduation, climbed into a tie for No. 1 in the Associated Press poll on Oct. 4, its first time in the top spot since 1988. Following yet another blowout victory, the Blue Streaks took sole possession of No. 1 this week.

Their computer-rating average in this week’s OHSAA report (16.1932) is best in Division VI.

For Archbold football coach David Dominique and his players, the Blue Streaks don’t focus on the rankings and instead are preparing for their final two games of the regular season.

“I think our guys understand that there's a big target on their back, but you just got to keep working hard,” said Dominique, whose undefeated team will face 6-2 Wauseon in a big Northwest Ohio Athletic League matchup Friday night.

“It's an honor to be up there, and at the end of the day, our goal is to be the last team standing at Week 16, but we have a lot of work to do, and they understand that.”

Entering the season, Dominique said an area of concern for the Blue Streaks was their lack of experience and the newcomers picking up the speed and intensity of the varsity game. That hasn’t stopped Archbold (8-0, 5-0 NWOAL) from outscoring its opponents 331-53 through Week 8.

Senior quarterback DJ Newman leads an big-play offense that averages 404 yards and 22 first downs per game. The Blue Streaks have 51 plays of greater than 20 yards (6.4 per game) and have only punted 10 times this season.

It all starts with Newman, who averages 101 yards rushing and 166 yards passing per game.

He has rushed 83 times for 809 yards (9.7 per carry) and 11 touchdowns. Meanwhile, he has completed 93 of 132 passes (70.5 percent) for 1,325 yards with 18 touchdowns and four interceptions for a QB rating of 193.7.

“It's always nice to bring a quarterback back for his third year with as much experience as he's had and the caliber player he is,” Dominique said. “The offense goes off of him. I'm not going to hide the fact he's not everything and he knows that, but I think the big thing is he's able to make plays.”

Newman has had big games when it has mattered the most.

In Week 2 against Liberty-Benton (6-1), he ran for 212 yards and five touchdowns, while also throwing for 184 yards and a score. Three weeks later, he threw for 203 yards with four touchdowns and ran for 94 yards and two scores against league rival Liberty Center (6-2).

“The coaches have been tough on us,” Newman said. “We have a very young team right now, and they for sure stepped up into that role. It's been tough practices, but you got to have a hard practice to become good.”

Carson Dominique has added 652 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Newman's favorite receiving targets are Gavin Bailey (516 yards, eight TDs) and Karter Behnfeldt (327 yards, three TDs). Charlie Krieger has added four receiving scores.

“We've been able to make adjustments in the game where you don't have to wait until halftime to make adjustments, you can do it right away,” David Dominique said. “You can adjust after the first drive and figure things out. They listen. They take coaching really well.”

Archbold’s opponents are only converting 19 percent on third downs (16-for-84).

The Blue Streaks are yielding 159.1 yards per game (94.3 rushing and 64.9 passing) and 3.4 yards per play. They've only surrendered six offensive touchdowns.

“To be able to get off the field and get the offense on the field, that's been critical for us,” David Dominique said, “and I think that's a huge reason that we've had so much success this year.”

Gabe Chapa leads with 62 tackles and two sacks. Caden Alvarado has 59 stops, while Jack Hurst has added 45. Devon Morris leads the team with 10 tackles for loss and four sacks. Newman has intercepted four passes.

“Cayden Alvarado and Devon Morris just made a ton of plays out there and help to address those younger guys,” David Dominique said. “The varsity football has been critical, but all of these guys as a whole just bring some toughness and physicality to the game, which is something that has really helped us win these ball games.”

Last season, Archbold topped Wauseon to clinch the NWOAL title for the third time in six seasons.

Following this week’s showdown, Archbold closes the regular season against Patrick Henry (5-3) before beginning what could be a long playoff run.

“We just got to keep working hard and see where that takes us,” Newman said. “I don't think anyone would've thought we would be here right now, but all that matters is the coaches and the players believe.”