Navy releases timeline, discharge details for Sailors who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

By Web Staff
 4 days ago
The United States Navy shared new details about the timeline for Sailors to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

All active-duty Sailors have to be fully vaccinated by November 28, while those in the selected reserve have until December 28. This deadline makes November 14 and December 14 the final days active and selected reserve, respectively, can receive the second of the two required shots for a two-dose vaccine or the single dose of a one-dose vaccine, and complete the 14-day waiting period required to achieve full vaccination.

According to the Navy, anyone who refuses the vaccine without an exemption will be administratively discharged. To do that, the Navy has set up the COVID Consolidated Disposition Authority in order to ensure a "fair and consistent" process.

The Navy also said that anyone discharged for vaccine refusal will receive no lower than a general discharge under honorable conditions. That type of discharge could result in the loss of some veterans' benefits.

