Baltimore County, MD

Suspect attempts to steal ATM at Security Square Mall early Thursday morning

By WMAR Staff
 4 days ago
Baltimore County Police confirm that a suspect attempted to steal an ATM at Security Square Mall early Thursday morning.

According to officials, the call for a burglary came in at around 3:16 a.m.

Suspect(s) drove through one of the doors that lead into the mall and headed toward an ATM.

They hit the ATM several times and then attempted to lift it onto their vehicle, but were unsuccessful.

They left the location afterward.

Comments / 3

The Wise guy
4d ago

So let me guess it was a stolen vehicle and let me guess the security camera was too fuzzy to get a clear picture of them and let me guess they went somewhere else and did it and let me guess

Reply
6
The Wise guy
4d ago

Before I read the article hopefully he was not successful and he was called and he will be dished out with a 10 year prison sentence because that’s in Baltimore County and he should be made example of ours she whatever might be the case

Reply
4
