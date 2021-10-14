Suspect attempts to steal ATM at Security Square Mall early Thursday morning
Baltimore County Police confirm that a suspect attempted to steal an ATM at Security Square Mall early Thursday morning.
According to officials, the call for a burglary came in at around 3:16 a.m.
Suspect(s) drove through one of the doors that lead into the mall and headed toward an ATM.
They hit the ATM several times and then attempted to lift it onto their vehicle, but were unsuccessful.
They left the location afterward.
Comments / 3