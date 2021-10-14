CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

HART requests federal dollars for Cross Bay Ferry

By Henry Queen
Tampa Bay Business Journal
Tampa Bay Business Journal
 4 days ago
The Hillsborough Area Transit Authority applied for federal funding from the Federal Transit Administration to keep the Cross Bay Ferry service running. Four local governments — the cities of Tampa and St. Petersburg, along with the counties of Hillsborough and Pinellas — already voted on a four-year agreement to extend the service. But they did so without knowing where the funding would come from for the ferry. That ambiguity made for a contentious Pinellas County hearing on Sept. 21, where board members criticized the project’s private operator, HMS Ferries.

