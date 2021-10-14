HART requests federal dollars for Cross Bay Ferry
The Hillsborough Area Transit Authority applied for federal funding from the Federal Transit Administration to keep the Cross Bay Ferry service running. Four local governments — the cities of Tampa and St. Petersburg, along with the counties of Hillsborough and Pinellas — already voted on a four-year agreement to extend the service. But they did so without knowing where the funding would come from for the ferry. That ambiguity made for a contentious Pinellas County hearing on Sept. 21, where board members criticized the project’s private operator, HMS Ferries.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0