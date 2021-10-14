CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

‘Trump lost’: Republican-led group launches billboard campaign calling for end to election audits

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Bartiromo
KREX
KREX
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KYgCJ_0cRPIHPw00

(NEXSTAR) – A Republican-led advocacy group is calling for high-ranking Republicans to end their audits of the 2020 election. And they’re doing it with huge billboards that read “Trump Lost.”

Republicans for Voting Rights, an organization operating under Defending Democracy Together, has launched a quarter-million-dollar campaign to erect dozens of these billboards in major markets across the country, including one digital billboard right in the heart of Times Square.

On Twitter, the Republican Accountability Project — a sister organization of Republicans for Voting Rights (RVR) — confirmed the Times Square billboard was up as of Wednesday. A representative for the group said “dozens” of similar digital billboards were already running as of Thursday. More traditional static billboards, too, are scheduled to follow.

Many of the billboards are, or will soon be, situated in states “where there’s discussion about an audit of the 2020 election,” according to the Republican Accountability Project (RAP) website. Such billboards are going up in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin, per the RVR.

“The 2020 election was secure and fair,” said RVR Director Amanda Carpenter in a statement shared with Nexstar. “These sham audits are a waste of time and money.”

Report details Trump’s all-out bid to undo election results

Trump himself has repeatedly urged Republican lawmakers to conduct audits of vote counts, despite allegations of voter fraud during the 2020 election having been dismissed by numerous state election officials and even Christopher Krebs , then-head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) during the Trump administration.

Despite these certifications, Republican politicians and supporters of Donald Trump have called for audits in multiple states, many at the cost of taxpayers. A few of the most notable audits conducted in Georgia and Maricopa County, Arizona, confirmed President Biden’s win, and in some cases increased his margin of victory.

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), has also called on Republicans to stop “perpetuating the Big Lie” in a recent tweet directed at Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), who, during an appearance on Fox News, refused to say the election wasn’t “stolen” from Trump.

“Millions of Americans have been sold a fraud that the election was stolen,” Cheney tweeted Sunday. “Republicans have a duty to tell the American people that this is not true. Perpetuating the Big Lie is an attack on the core of our constitutional republic.”

All of RVR’s billboards — both digital and static — will be live as of next week, according to the group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18nBzB_0cRPIHPw00
Many of the billboards are, or will soon be, situated in states “where there’s discussion about an audit of the 2020 election,” according to the Republican Accountability Project (RAP) website. Here, a mockup of one of the static billboards is seen. (Republicans for Voting Rights)
Draft of Arizona GOP’s vote review finds wider Biden win

Defending Democracy Together, the anti-Trump advocacy organization under which the RVR and RAP operate, was founded amid the Trump administration by “lifelong conservatives and Republicans” including Bill Kristol, who served as chief of staff under Vice President Dan Quayle, and Sarah Longwell, a former chair of the Log Cabin Republicans.

“We are Republicans, former Republicans, and conservatives committed to protecting every American’s right to vote,” explains a message that appears on the Defending Democracy Together website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Herschel Walker: Not The Right Message For President Trump To Say Republicans Will Not Vote In ’22 Or ’24 If We Don’t Solve Election Fraud

Herschel Walker, former NFL great and Republican candidate for Georgia Senate tells Brian Kilmeade voters want law and order in America. Walker discussed how he learned from listening sessions with Georgia residents their concern for a strong border because of the high amount of drugs that cross the border come through Atlanta. When asked about President Trump saying Republicans will not vote in 2022 or 2024 if we don’t solve election fraud of 2020, Walker responded, that is not the right message. Walker says everyone has to get out and vote and we can’t look at the past. Walker is honored President Trump has endorsed him because he knows he is the right man for the job. Walker added, President Trump knows he is going to do it his way.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Quayle
Person
Steve Scalise
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Republican ‘election audits’ have been used before — by dictators

Donald Trump continues to falsely claim that he won the 2020 election, and his supporters in the Republican Party are continuing with kangaroo “audits” in swing states that Trump lost. For Americans, this is a bizarre sideshow. But for those who have had the misfortune of living in an authoritarian country, the GOP’s “audit” charade follows an all-too-familiar script.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Nexstar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CNBC

Trump sues Jan. 6 Capitol riot committee in bid to block records requests

Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit seeking to block White House records from his tenure there being obtained by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by Trump supporters. The suit accuses the select committee and its chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, of harassing Trump and senior members...
POTUS
KREX

KREX

141
Followers
257
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy