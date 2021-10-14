AG seeks answers on Facebook 'XCheck' protections for disinformation

October 14, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a coalition of 14 attorneys general in requesting information from Facebook on the role its. “XCheck” program has played in protecting false or misleading content regarding COVID vaccines on its platforms. Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Facebook maintains a "whitelist" of high-profile users that it shields from the company’s normal enforcement process. In today’s letter, the attorneys general seek information as to whether and to what extent the XCheck program has been used to protect members of the so-called “Disinformation Dozen” – twelve individuals who are responsible for almost two-thirds of false or misleading content about COVID vaccines across social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO