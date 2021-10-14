CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AG seeks answers on Facebook 'XCheck' protections for disinformation

By KHQA Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (KHQA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Thursday joined a coalition of 14 attorneys general urging Facebook to disclose whether individuals who spread falsehoods and mislead Americans about the safety of the coronavirus vaccines – the so-called “Disinformation Dozen” – were granted “XCheck” protections to evade enforcement and spread COVID-19 falsehoods and anti-vaccine disinformation in violation of Facebook rules.

