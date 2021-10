Tuesday marked a mostly symbolic but still pivotal milestone as Solano County moves toward the construction of a new mental health residential treatment center in Fairfield. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on the county’s Health and Social Services campus for the 11,900 combined square feet center, which aims to provide support for adult county residents experiencing mental illness and facing a risk of housing insecurity. Solano was one of 10 counties to receive funding for the project through Senate Bill 843, with the remaining funds coming from Fairfield public facility fees and grant funds from the state’s Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention program. The total cost of the project is $12.5 million.

FAIRFIELD, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO