Forest City, IA

Part Time Announcer/Board Operator

kiow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIOW is looking to add a few more part time members to our staff. We’re looking for dedicated workers who have a passion for Radio. Whether you’re retired, a high school student or looking for a second job, there are several positions available covering various roles at our station that include operating our studio board during sporting events on nights and weekends and announcing on air news and information on weekend mornings. You could also be assisting our on air staff at events throughout our communities. If you’d like to be part of our team at KIOW, fill out the online application at coloffmedia.com/careers or stop by and pick up an application at our studio just north of Forest City. Coloff Media and KIOW Radio are equal opportunity employers.

#Nights And Weekends#Announcer#Part Time Announcer Board#Coloff Media#Kiow Radio

