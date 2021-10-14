Mousesports rebrands to MOUZ, unveils new logo

Apex Legends developer Respawn has acknowledged Wattson’s long-running bugs and shared that the company is working on a fix. As reported by Dexerto, Wattson picked up a variety of bugs starting in Apex‘s Emergence season. One of the features of her Pylon ultimate is that it’s supposed to block incoming grenades and projectile-style abilities like Bangalore’s Rolling Thunder and Valkyrie’s Missile Swarm. Once season 10 began, players noticed that its range was dramatically decreased. The Pylon also wasn’t blocking grenades the way it should be, allowing them to go off within its area of effect. While the glitch was initially only present in battle royale, it’s now also appearing in Arenas and even the Firing Range, making it difficult to use Wattson almost anywhere.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 HOURS AGO