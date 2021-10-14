CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Mousesports rebrands to MOUZ, unveils new logo

By Leonardo Biazzi
dotesports.com
 4 days ago

The old mousesports that we knew is now gone. The German esports organization is now called MOUZ and has a new logo, moving away from the classic, iconic symbol that was around since the org was created in 2002. The reason for changing the logo is because fans were unable...

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Here are the best League of Legends wallpapers

League of Legends is home to a vast multitude of worlds, regions, and multiverses. While most League players will only recognize the landscape of Summoner’s Rift (which is fine), there’s a whole universe of League lore waiting to be explored. Much of that universe is supplemented by some extremely in-depth art pieces that could serve as wallpapers, printouts, or pieces of a slideshow.
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

New Canva logo is a triumph

For a graphic design platform that's famous for its logo maker, it's pretty important that it gets its own logo right. And it seems that Canva has – at least for those who noticed the difference. The company quietly updated the logo on its platform this week and only pointed out the change a few days later.
BUSINESS
dotesports.com

Apex Legends developers ‘working on’ fix for Wattson bugs

Apex Legends developer Respawn has acknowledged Wattson’s long-running bugs and shared that the company is working on a fix. As reported by Dexerto, Wattson picked up a variety of bugs starting in Apex‘s Emergence season. One of the features of her Pylon ultimate is that it’s supposed to block incoming grenades and projectile-style abilities like Bangalore’s Rolling Thunder and Valkyrie’s Missile Swarm. Once season 10 began, players noticed that its range was dramatically decreased. The Pylon also wasn’t blocking grenades the way it should be, allowing them to go off within its area of effect. While the glitch was initially only present in battle royale, it’s now also appearing in Arenas and even the Firing Range, making it difficult to use Wattson almost anywhere.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mousesports#New Line#German#The Pgl Stockholm Major#Valve
designboom.com

coca-cola's new logo wraps around just like a hug

Coca-cola has unveiled a new tweaked logo featuring its world-renowned logo wrapped around like an invisible hug. the new design is part of the first new global brand platform for the coke trademark in five years. dubbed real magic, this new brand philosophy is rooted in the insight that ‘magic lives in unexpected moments of connection that elevate the everyday into the extraordinary.’
ECONOMY
dotesports.com

How TFT Set 6 Hextech Augments work: full list and updates

Every Teamfight Tactics set showcases a feature mechanic, and Set Six Gizmos & Gadgets is no different. The set brings a new mechanic called Hextech Augments to the fray. Over 140 possible TFT Set Six Hextech Augments can show up in an Armory. Each player receives options that are equal in power and come from the same tier but are different from each other. A total of three tiers of Hextech Augments exist in Set Six: Silver, Gold, and Prismatic.
VIDEO GAMES
WWD

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for First Time in 45-year History

Click here to read the full article. MCM is ready to build new momentum in the post-pandemic age — just in time to celebrate its 45th anniversary. The brand is unveiling two new logo designs to complement its classic “MCM” Cognac Visetos print, and is planning collaborations and global rollouts to grow its rapport with young shoppers.More from WWDInside the Pop-In@Nordstrom MCM event, Los AngelesAnya Hindmarch's Bags That Work Capsule CollectionLuxury Handbag Resale Firm Rebag to Sell Rare Hermès Himalayan Birkin In June, MCM unveiled a vintage jacquard logo in which fabric is purposefully woven to have a worn feel. And today, a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GAMINGbible

EA Set To Drop FIFA Name And Rebrand, New Trademarks Suggest

Publisher Electronic Arts is considering dropping the FIFA name and rebranding its annual football sim, it has emerged. According to recently discovered trademark listings, EA has filed multiple applications for "EA Sports FC". It's believed this could well be the new name of the FIFA video game series going forward.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Esports
dexerto.com

New FIFA name potentially revealed by trademarks after rebranding confirmation

EA SPORTS have filed a new trademark application that could point towards what FIFA games will be called in the future, after the company confirmed they are exploring the idea of rebranding the franchise. In a press release on October 7, EA SPORTS confirmed that they were “exploring the idea...
FIFA
RideApart

Kawasaki Motors Adopts Historic Logo To Represent The New Company

Back in November, 2020, Kawasaki Heavy Industries announced that it had plans to spin off its motorcycle business by October 1, 2021. The new company, Kawasaki Motors Limited, is now here—and even before its official start date as an entity, it’s been quite busy. In June, 2021, Kawasaki noted that...
BUSINESS
casinobeats.com

Betpoint begins a new chapter with PressEnter Group rebrand

Betpoint Group has announced that it has rebranded to become the PressEnter Group, as it asserts an ambition of becoming a “tier one operator of online casino and sportsbook brands”. The company says that the rebrand marks the start of a new chapter after growing “at pace over the past...
GAMBLING
TechCrunch

Firefox Focus gets new logo, shortcuts, dark theme and more

The latest update also brings a new shield icon that lets you quickly turn individual trackers on and off directly from the icon. Mozilla also added a new global counter that shows users all the trackers blocked for them. The company notes that this latest refresh aims to allow users to quickly complete searches without distractions or fears of being tracked.
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft talks about the new Windows 11 Bloom and Windows 11 logo

With Windows 11, we have a new Windows logo and a new default wallpaper (Bloom). Microsoft today published a blog post explaining the process that went into making the new Windows 11 logo and the Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper. Engineering, design and marketing teams at Microsoft collaborated together to create the Bloom. Also, Bloom was created to complement the new centered layout of Windows 11.
SOFTWARE
pocketnow.com

Samsung unveils W22 5G, which is a rebranded Galaxy Z Fold 3

In typical Samsung fashion, the company released a special version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, called the Samsung W22 5G. The new Samsung W22 5G is aimed at the Chinese market, and the new version has slightly different colors. Samsung’s W Series never made it outside of China,...
CELL PHONES
dotesports.com

Squid Game fan recreates Red Light, Green Light in Overwatch

After the Netflix series Squid Game launched to explosive stardom, gamers have been getting creative by recreating some of the challenges from the series within various video games. One Overwatch player brought it upon themselves to bring the two worlds together, thanks to the game’s workshop mode. One player showed...
VIDEO GAMES
pondtrademag.com

Oase Relaunches Its Corporate Design, New Logo

Oase relaunches its corporate design on October 4, 2021. The complete updated appearance, which also replaces the logo that has existed since 2006, expresses the strong evolution of the Oase brand. “Oase has developed enormously in recent years. As a global company, we are active in over 100 markets. At...
BUSINESS
dotesports.com

Set 6 Gizmos and Gadgets will adjust 8 TFT items

A total of eight Teamfight Tactics items are slated to get some form of balance adjustment or a new name in Set Six Gizmos and Gadgets. Items take a back seat to Hextech Augments in TFT Set Six Gizmos and Gadgets but still retain their share of importance when it comes to gameplay. With over 140 possible effects from the Hextech Augment Armories, devs felt it was important to start the PBE testing with a few item tweaks. On-hit procs are getting removed from Runaan’s Hurricane, and Force of Nature is now called Tacticians Crown.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All teams in the CoD: Mobile World Championship 2021 Finals

Every regional league has wrapped up, and the 16 teams in the first-ever Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship Finals 2021 have been locked in. The World Championship Finals will take place in December and will feature a prize pool of $2 million, according to Liquipedia. Activision hasn’t revealed information about its exact format, schedule, or venue yet. This will be the first world championship for the game after last year’s was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The best teams in Hearthstone Mercenaries

Hearthstone’s Mercenaries game mode is the latest addition to the game and invites players to try Hearthstone in a completely different concept. In the Mercenaries game mode, players will need to assemble teams with the mercenaries in their collection to overcome PvE battles or test their mettle against other players in the game mode. The number of mercenaries available makes it hard to settle on a team. Mercenaries’ abilities and roles push players to adjust their lineups based on the challenge they’re facing.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy