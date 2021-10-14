CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HyperX Pulsefire RGB Mouse Mat Hands-On: Great for Larger Desks

By Michelle Ehrhardt
 4 days ago
We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Like the best mechanical keyboards, large mouse mats that stretch far enough to put even a keyboard on can be expensive and an easy-to-ignore accessory that nonetheless greatly increases comfort when either gaming or working. The larger your mat, the less frequently you’ll need to lift your mouse up to reposition it, after all. That, or you can go without a mouse mat and let your desk wear down your mouse’s feet. But when faced with inducing wear and tear on precious peripherals, many gamers instead choose to lean into the mouse mat lifestyle and go for premium options like the best RGB mouse pads. That’s where you get accessories like the HyperX Pulsefire Mat, a massive rodent rug with two RGB modes that’s both grippy and feels comfortable on your wrists. But this model might be a little too large for some desks.

