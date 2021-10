For Heather Locklear and Meghan McCain, "Don't sweat the small stuff" is more than a catchphrase. It's a mantra for how the former "Melrose Place" and "Dynasty" star and the ex-co-host of "The View" live, gleaned in no small part from a series of best-selling inspirational books by Kristine Carlson and her late husband, Richard. Kristine's challenging journey as a mother of two, sudden widow and solo writer after Richard's death is dramatized as Locklear portrays her in the new Lifetime movie "Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story," airing at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. McCain is among the executive producers of the film, along with ABC and Hallmark Channel programming veteran Maura Dunbar.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO