Tony Allen pleads not guilty to NBA health care fraud charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies legend Tony Allen has pled not guilty to health care fraud and wire fraud charges related to an indictment claiming that he, his wife, and 14 other ex-NBA players cheated the NBA’s health and benefits plan out of $4 million.

The case is being handled in New York where Allen is being represented by Michael M. Rosensaft and Scott Resnik.

According to Rosensaft, “The Grindfather”, whose real name is Anthony Allen, pled not guilty to the fraud charges.

In a press conference following the release of the indictment, U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said that Allen, along with the other defendants, made false claims for reimbursements over a three-year period that ranged from $65,000 to $420,000.

After pleading not guilty, Allen was released on his own recognizance and a $500,000 bond, according to his attorney.

If convicted, Allen could face up to 20 years in prison.

The Grit-N-Grind superstar is currently scheduled to have his jersey retired by the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

FOX13 has reached out to the Memphis Grizzlies to see if the news of Allen’s arrest would impact his jersey retirement in any way.

So far, we have not heard back.

Allen is due back in court on October 25.

