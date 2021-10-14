Is the food at S.F.'s historic John's Grill actually good? A Soleil Ho investigation

I came to John’s Grill with barely a clue about what I was getting into. That’s not to say that people don’t know the place — I’m sure you know plenty already, sweetheart. People, especially San Francisco old-timers, like to talk about the way our politicos tend to swan through the dining room at lunchtime, shaking outstretched hands on the way to their favorite tables. They talk about the nostalgic color of its walls, dark like Havana cigars, and about that black falcon, perched on the restaurant’s second floor like a kind of guardian deity. Seventeen inches of lead and bronze, it’s an angry-looking, stout bird that takes all the oxygen out of the room when you look at it.