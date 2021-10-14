CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

Murdaugh charged with taking insurance money in maid’s death

KREX
KREX
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11SWWP_0cRPGfC000

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A prominent South Carolina lawyer has been charged with stealing insurance settlements meant for the sons of his late housekeeper that a lawsuit said to total more than $4 million, state police said Thursday.

Alex Murdaugh was arrested at a drug rehab facility in Orlando, Florida, where his attorneys said he has spent the past six weeks since claiming he was shot in the head on the side of a lonely road near his home, authorities said.

The arrest is the latest development in six state police investigations into Murdaugh, including the deaths of his wife and son, millions of dollars missing from the huge law firm founded a century ago by his great-grandfather and trying to arrange his own death so his surviving son could collect on a $10 million life insurance policy .

Thursday’s arrest on two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses involves Murdaugh’s housekeeper for decades, Gloria Satterfield, the State Law Enforcement Division said in a statement.

Murdaugh told Satterfield’s sons at her February 2018 funeral that he would get insurance settlements for her death and take care of them, according to a lawsuit filed by the sons. Murdaugh managed to secure more than $4 million from his insurers, but he only told the sons about a $500,000 settlement and then never sent them a dime, the lawsuit said.

Murdaugh took the settlement money by creating a fraudulent bank account with a name similar to a legal consulting firm that handles settlements, the lawsuit said.

Satterfield’s family called it a bittersweet day in a statement released by their attorneys.

“Avarice and betrayal of trust are at the heart of this matter,” lawyers Eric Bland and Ronald Richter said in their statement.

The Murdaugh family told the sons their mother tripped over the family dog and died weeks later from her lingering injuries. The death was never reported to the Hampton County coroner, who asked state police to investigate why she was not called to review what she would consider an accidental death.

The sons also took Murdaugh’s advice to hire attorney Cory Fleming to be the executor of their mother’s estate without telling them Fleming was a longtime friend, old college roommate, and godfather to at least one of Murdaugh’s sons.

The law licenses of both Fleming and Murdaugh have been suspended as the investigations continue.

Murdaugh is being held at the Orange County jail in Florida to await extradition, investigators said. His lawyers promised at a bond hearing on different charges last month that Murdaugh would return to South Carolina without a fight if charged with additional crimes.

Murdaugh’s lawyers said in a statement that he “intends to fully cooperate with this investigation, as he has with the investigation into the murder of his wife and son. He deeply regrets that his actions have distracted from the efforts to solve their murders.”

The deaths of Murdaugh’s son and wife at their Colleton County home in June remain unsolved. Murdaugh said he found Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and their son Paul, 22, shot to death after he returned home from visiting his father in the hospital, according to authorities.

In September, Murdaugh was charged with insurance fraud and other counts after reporting that his head was grazed by a bullet when someone attempted to shoot him.

Curtis “Eddie” Smith is charged with firing at Murdaugh. He told The Associated Press last month that Murdaugh asked for his help on Sept. 4 but didn’t tell him he wanted Smith to shoot him until he was on the side of the road.

Smith said the gun went off as he tried to prevent Murdaugh from shooting himself. He bristled at suggestions from Murdaugh’s lawyers that he was a drug dealer, saying he was good friends with Murdaugh after the attorney helped him in a worker’s compensation case.

“With a friend like that, who needs enemies?” Smith told an AP reporter as he limped around his property.

Smith said last month that he wasn’t sure if the bullet hit Murdaugh or not, saying he grabbed the gun, immediately drove away and ditched the weapon.

In an interview with The Today Show aired Thursday, Smith said he was 1,000% certain Murdaugh was not shot.

“There was no blood on me; there was no blood on him,” Smith said.

Murdaugh’s lawyers have said they saw medical records showing Murdaugh was covered in blood when taken by helicopter to a hospital but have not shown them to the public.

The Thursday arrest is just another step in the long process for justice in all of the investigations, State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel said in a statement.

“As I have said previously, we are committed to following the facts wherever they may lead us and we will not stop until justice is served,” Keel said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

Jury selection to start in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Hundreds of people were ordered to report for jury duty Monday in Georgia for what could be a long, laborious effort to find jurors to hear the trial of three white men charged with fatally shooting Ahmaud Arbery as he was running in their neighborhood. The slaying of the 25-year-old Black […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
KREX

Truck driver convicted in Colorado pileup that killed 4

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A truck driver accused of causing a fiery pileup that killed four people and injured six others on a Colorado highway has been convicted of vehicular homicide and other charges. Rogel Lazaro Aguilera Mederos, 25, was convicted by a Jefferson County jury on Friday in connection with the April 2019 crash […]
COLORADO STATE
KREX

Hearing set abruptly in 2018 Florida school massacre case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A last-minute court hearing is set for Friday in Florida for Nikolas Cruz, the man police said has confessed to the 2018 massacre of 17 people at a suburban high school. The hearing in Broward County Circuit Court was scheduled abruptly Thursday and does not describe the purpose. But WSVN-TV reported without […]
FLORIDA STATE
KREX

Lawsuits demand unproven ivermectin for COVID patients

NEW YORK (AP) — Mask rules, vaccination mandates, and business shutdowns have all landed in the courts during the COVID-19 outbreak, confronting judges with questions of science and government authority. Now they are increasingly being asked to weigh in on the deworming drug ivermectin. At least two dozen lawsuits have been filed around the U.S., […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
KREX

Biden team asks Supreme Court to pause Texas abortion law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to block the Texas law banning most abortions, while the fight over the measure’s constitutionality plays out in the courts. The administration also took the unusual step of telling the justices they could grant the Texas law full review and decide its fate this […]
TEXAS STATE
KREX

Police: Colorado postal worker shot, killed by ex-girlfriend

DENVER (AP) — Police have arrested an ex-girlfriend of a postal worker who was shot and killed while delivering mail in northern Colorado. The 26-year-old suspect, Devan Schreiner, of Fort Collins, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder for the death of Jason Schaefer, 33, and is being held at the Boulder County […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Fleming
KREX

Marine who criticized Afghanistan withdrawal pleads guilty

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (AP) — A former Marine battalion commander pleaded guilty Thursday to charges including conduct unbecoming an officer after he complained about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in online videos that made him well-known in conservative political circles. During the court-martial at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller entered the […]
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
KREX

Denver DA’s husband gets 10 days in jail for attempted arson

DENVER (AP) — The husband of Denver District Attorney Beth McCann was sentenced Thursday to 10 days in jail for leaving slash piles burning unattended in northern Colorado last year. Christopher Linsmayer was charged after he left several slash piles burning near his property outside Kremmling last October. He pleaded guilty in July to attempted […]
GRAND COUNTY, CO
KREX

Postal worker shot, killed in northern Colorado neighborhood

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — Police are looking for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a postal worker in northern Colorado. The Times-Call reports the worker, whose name has not been released, was shot in front of a group of neighborhood mailboxes in southwest Longmont on Wednesday afternoon. The male suspect was seen fleeing the area wearing […]
COLORADO STATE
KREX

‘Radicalized’ veteran gets time served for anti-police bombs

DENVER (AP) — Bradley Bunn had a request after being arrested for building four pipe bombs he intended to use against any officers who tried to seize his guns: He wanted to meet with the federal prosecutor leading the case against him, a member of the Navy Reserve. The 55-year-old Army veteran told U.S. District […]
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#State Insurance#Insurance Fraud
KREX

Chicago police union head urges cops to defy vaccine mandate

CHICAGO (AP) — The head of the Chicago police officers union has called on its members to defy the city’s requirement to report their COVID-19 vaccination status by Friday or be placed on unpaid leave. In the video posted online Tuesday and first reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara […]
CHICAGO, IL
KREX

Police declare shots fired incident from September a homicide/suicide

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) – In September, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the 400 block of Chuluota Avenue after reports of shots fired from inside the residence. When officers arrived, they secured the scene, set up a perimeter, and after obtaining additional information, entered the residence. Inside the residence, they found Manuel Herrera-Herrera, […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

A more comfortable goodbye? Vets bring pet euthanasia home

NEW YORK (AP) — Clarence the giant schnauzer came into Penny Wagner’s life as a puppy nearly eight years ago, at a traumatic time for her family. She and her husband, Steve, had recently lost their 21-year-old daughter in a car accident. Soon after, their other child went off to college and Steve returned to […]
PETS
KREX

Kenyan runner Agnes Tirop found dead, police hunt husband

(AP) — Kenyan Olympic runner and two-time world championship bronze medalist Agnes Tirop was found dead at her home Wednesday with stab wounds and her husband was missing and wanted for questioning, police said. Elgeyo Marakwet County police chief Tom Makori said they were searching for Tirop’s husband after his family reported he had phoned […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KREX

KREX

141
Followers
257
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy