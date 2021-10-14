CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Robbery victims set up on social media, Baldwin County authorities investigate

By Tom Ingram
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

SPANISH FORT, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Baldwin County authorities are investigating “a string of robberies” in the Spanish Fort and Bromley communities in a scheme that starts on social media.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office explained how it works in a news release. Victims, who have items for sale on social media, go to meet someone they think is a buyer. Instead, in the cases, suspects armed with handguns steal “the items for sale and other property.”

The Spanish Fort Police Department is also working these cases.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said in the release sales set up on social media can be dangerous. That’s why, they said, it’s important to make exchanges in safe places. BCSO recommends people make transactions at local police stations.

Investigators said they believe the suspects are from the Bromley area.

You can report information about these cases to the Spanish Fort Police Department (251-626-4914) and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (251-937-0202).

