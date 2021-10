An Alaska senator who was banned from Alaska Airlines for refusing to wear a mask has announced she has coronavirus.“It’s my turn to battle Covid head-on … game on!” Republican Senator Lora Reinbold posted on Facebook. “Who do you think is going to win? When I defeat it, I will tell you my recipe.”She went on to post how she was “completely unimpressed” with what she claimed was Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Health advice to take Tylenol until “until you cannot breathe”.Instead, the senator said she would try her own formula of “lots of...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO