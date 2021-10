These days, it’s hard to tell how much a house is actually worth with the inflated home prices continuing to skyrocket. Just last week, a Melrose home that was almost entirely scorched by fire was listed for $400,000. Real estate agents recommend that whoever buys the property tears it down completely and starts building from scratch. So, if a home is being sold in those types of conditions and has a prayer of selling at listing price or greater, it shouldn’t come as a shock that this unique Newton house is for sale with a hefty price tag as well.

NEWTON, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO