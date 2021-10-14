CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sidney, OH

Ghosts of Sidney’s past

By LUKE GRONNEBERG
Sidney Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon Tangeman, of Sidney, stands on the steps of what used to be the Taylor Funeral Parlor in 1921 while playing the part of Undertaker O.B. Taylor. A group of people taking part in the Shelby County Historical Society’s Downtown Ghost Walk 2021 listen as Tangeman talks about how Taylor once worked on the body of a man who was murdered on a train by his friend who stole some change and opium. The ghost tour also heard from Jennille-Love Allen who talked about how Sidney local Ruby Clark Brown was nominated Ohio’s Mother of the Year in 1957. The tour was held in downtown Sidney on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

www.sidneydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Trump sues U.S. House committee investigating Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday against the U.S. congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, alleging it made an illegal request for his White House records. Trump asserted in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for...
POTUS
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Shelby County, OH
City
Sidney, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Sidney, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Shelby County, OH
Government
Sidney, OH
Government
Reuters

N.Korea fires ballistic missile as military activity surges

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile off its east coast on Tuesday, officials in South Korea and Japan said, as Seoul opens a major arms fair, spy chiefs meet to discuss the nuclear standoff, and South Korea prepares for a space launch. The...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost#Opium#Some Change#The Taylor Funeral Parlor#Undertaker O B Taylor#Mother Of The

Comments / 0

Community Policy