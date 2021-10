The upcoming movie Dune could be making its way to Fortnite, according to leaks and a post from Timothée Chalamet. Chalamet and other notable stars like Oscar Issac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, and Javier Bardem are starring in the upcoming movie adaptation of Dune, the classic science-fiction novel by Frank Herbert. This epic tale is broken into two parts and focuses on Chalamet’s character, Paul Atreides, and his family’s involvement in a war on the planet Arrakis.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 HOURS AGO