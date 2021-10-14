ChoiHyoBin leaves San Francisco Shock, retires from pro Overwatch
Veteran Overwatch League pro Choi “ChoiHyoBin” Hyo-bin said in an emotional post today that he’s retiring from professional Overwatch. ChoiHyoBin joined the San Francisco Shock in 2018 and was a part of the team that won two Grand Finals championships in 2019 and 2020. He’s an off-tank, which is a tough role for anyone going into the 2022 season that will be played on an early build of Overwatch 2. Next year, teams will consist of one less tank player on each team.dotesports.com
Comments / 0