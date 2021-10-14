CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

ChoiHyoBin leaves San Francisco Shock, retires from pro Overwatch

By Jessica Scharnagle
dotesports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran Overwatch League pro Choi “ChoiHyoBin” Hyo-bin said in an emotional post today that he’s retiring from professional Overwatch. ChoiHyoBin joined the San Francisco Shock in 2018 and was a part of the team that won two Grand Finals championships in 2019 and 2020. He’s an off-tank, which is a tough role for anyone going into the 2022 season that will be played on an early build of Overwatch 2. Next year, teams will consist of one less tank player on each team.

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Veteran Overwatch League DPS birdring retires

After years of gaming, hundreds of clutch plays, and one championship trophy, one of the pillars of competitive Overwatch is taking his final bow in the professional scene. Kim “birdring” Ji-hyeok, DPS for the Los Angeles Gladiators, announced his retirement from the Overwatch League today. He was a critical part of the Gladiators roster, but he’s also one of the most important players in Overwatch esports history.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Overwatch League: Ameng Takes Leave From Chengdu

It’s a first for both player and team. For the first time, the Chengdu Hunters and Ding “Ameng” Menghan will be apart. Ameng has been on the Hunters since the team was established, but now leaves Hu “Jinmu” Yi as the only original member to play for the team full time. While Ameng looks for a new team, and has a great chance of finding one, at the very least as a specialist, Chengdu gets put in a tough spot.
VIDEO GAMES
chatsports.com

Inside His Journey From Chicago to San Francisco

Kris Bryant glared at the clock. With 10 minutes to go before the July 30 trade deadline, he was still a Cub. He had spent three years answering questions about rumors that the team would deal him to save money—rumors, he notes, that ownership rarely had to address. He had battled anxiety about what a trade meant about him as a player. A free agent after the 2021 season, he had treated the first four months as a farewell tour, pausing an extra beat whenever the crowd at Wrigley roared his name. He and his wife, Jess, had taken a private visit to the Chicago team store so they could buy all the BRYANT 17 memorabilia they expected would soon be discontinued.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Shock#Goats#Grand Finals#The Overwatch League#Mvp#Shock Chb
invenglobal.com

birdring announces retirement from competitive Overwatch

Another one of the Overwatch League's iconic stars has decided to hang up the mouse and keyboard. Los Angeles Gladiators DPS Ji-hyeok "birdring" Kim announced his retirement after five years of competitive Overwatch on the evening of October 6, 2021. birdring has played competitive Overwatch for the past five years,...
VIDEO GAMES
dallassun.com

Overwatch star Rascal to retire, try coaching

Calling it a "bold decision to take on a new challenge," Overwatch star Kim "Rascal" Dong-jun announced his retirement from professional competition on Friday and said he wants to venture into coaching. The 23-year-old South Korean, who has played for four Overwatch League teams, most recently the Philadelphia Fusion, was...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

San Francisco Shock drops seven players before 2022 season

The Overwatch League offseason can apparently still be a bloodbath even if you’re one of the most successful franchises to ever play the game. Today, the San Francisco Shock announced it would be parting ways with seven of its players. This includes DPS players Sean “ta1yo” Henderson, Charlie “nero” Zwarg, Lim “Glister” Gil-seong, and Lee “ANS” Seon-chang, flex support Lee “Twilight” Ju-seok, main tank Yoo “smurf” Myeonghwan, and main support Brice “FDGoD” Monscavoir.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
estnn.com

Overwatch League: Develop Leaves the Shanghai Dragons

A short stint and a championship. Rak-hoon “Develop” Chae joined the Shanghai Dragons straight out of Contenders during the June Joust stage of the regular season. Playing a grand total of just over 10 minutes on Tracer in the Countdown Cup, he was just barely able to be ranked on a statistics leaderboard for the stage and season. Those who follow Develop or even Contenders as a whole know that this is a player with a lot of talent and star potential. However, he's just officially left the Shangai Dragons.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Overwatch
DBLTAP

Saebyeolbe Retires From Professional Overwatch

Park “Saebyeolbe” Jong-ryeol has retired from professional Overwatch. The news comes right after the Seoul Dynasty announced it was releasing him and three others from the roster. Saebyeolbe shared a short message on Twitlonger about his decision. "Hello, this is Saebyeolbe.I have decided to retire as an Overwatch player. There...
VIDEO GAMES
invenglobal.com

Gesture becomes most recent Overwatch League pro to retire

Another legendary Overwatch League pro has announced their retirement from the esports scene. Seoul Dynasty's captain and main tank Jaehui "Gesture" Hong took to Twitter on October 12 to announce his retirement. "There were both good and hard times. Looking back, all those days will stay as a good memory,"...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

T1 eliminate 100 Thieves from Worlds 2021

100 Thieves were the first North American team to be eliminated from the 2021 League of Legends World Championship after a disappointing loss to the LCK’s T1. It was an impressive early game for the Thieves, one that kept them in contention with T1. Although T1 started with the first blood, 100T quickly reacted by initiating a play in the bot lane. This play consisted of a four-man dive, utilizing Abbedagge’s teleport accompanied by a gank from Closer. Even though they initiated the play, the situation looked grim for the North American representatives, but a series of outplays from FBI saved what would have been a lost fight. In the end, both FBI and Abbedagge maneuvered themselves through a three vs. one, making it an advantageous trade.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Boston Uprising parts ways with GaeBullSsi heading into 2022

Many underperforming teams are dropping players left and right during the Overwatch League offseason, but the hits just keep coming for the Boston Uprising. After releasing four players earlier this month, the team announced on Oct. 15 that it would be parting ways with off-tank Yun “GaeBullSsi” Young-sun before the 2022 season begins.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Thunder Predator parts ways with its roster after The International 10

Following a disappointing end to their run at The International 10, Thunder Predator’s Dota 2 roster has left the organization and is looking for a new sponsor ahead of the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit, according to an announcement from today. The team, captained by Joel “MoOz” Ozambela, performed extraordinary well...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Fnatic and Hanwha Life Esports’ promising faceoff at Worlds

This article is sponsored by DJ Esports. Hanwha Life Esports and Fnatic square off tomorrow as part of the 2021 League of Legends World Championship. The two have faced each other before, and the bout may have set the tone for tomorrow’s matchup. In the first match between these teams,...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy