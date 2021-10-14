Hospice of the EUP’s Annual Silent Hearts Candle Light Vigil, October 15

One of the most devastating things that can happen to a mother is losing a child. One local organization is hoping to ease some of the pain through

prayer, conversation, and even some tears.

The Hospice House of the Eastern U.P. is holding its Annual Silent Hearts Candle Light Vigil on Friday, October 15 at 6:30 PM. It’s part of National Pregnancy Loss Awareness Day to honor those lost to miscarriage, stillbirth, or early infant death.

“I have had four losses in the span of four and a half years,” said Amber Pietrangelo. “Most of that time I suffered in silence as I did not know Silent Hearts existed during that time. So, I got involved towards the end of my lost journey. It’s so precious. When you have babies that you have lost, it’s not something you talk about regularly and having a sacred space to remember them and say their names, and have that remembrance, it’s so precious to me.”

“It’s been almost 6 years since Braydon has passed…as long as it seems,” expressed Sam Luker. “It’s helped a lot of other moms that are in the early grieving phase. Not that you really ever get over it. There’s part of you that knows how to cope with it. It’s the new you kind of thing. It’s easier for me to talk to someone that has been through it than somebody that has not been through it.”

If you like to attend this memorial, click here for more information.