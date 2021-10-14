CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Little Rock, AR

Lockdown at North Little Rock High School lifted, all students safe

By Miriam Battles
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ChQyT_0cRPFjl700

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Authorities held a news conference Thursday afternoon to share details into the investigation of an off-campus shooting that put North Little Rock High School on lockdown just hours before.

Sgt. Carmen Helton with North Little Rock Police Department said there are now three persons of interest being interviewed in relation to the shooting.

Investigators said they were uncertain if the shooting happened as the result of a fight, adding that they are trying to determine if the persons of interest are students themselves.

North Little Rock School District Superintendent Dr. Gregory Pilewski said the school is currently investigating why the student, who school officials said was a 10 th grader, was off-campus at the time.

Pilewski said he has spoken to the parents of the student, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting,  and reported that he is doing well.

According to the superintendent, the shooting happened at 12:38 p.m., and the high school immediately went into lockdown.

Pilewski praised the reaction time of staff, saying that all students on campus were safe during the incident.

The district will offer mental health resources for the students, he said, adding that he is also reaching out to the community asking for mentors for students.

It was also noted that Friday is homecoming at the school, with Pilewski saying that students will be focusing on the night’s festivities.

This is the second time this week that a metro school was locked down due to gunfire nearby. On Tuesday, shots fired near a home a block from Little Rock Central High School put that campus on lock-down.

This is the second time this week that a metro school was locked down due to gunfire nearby. On Tuesday, shots fired near a home a block from Little Rock Central High School put that campus on lockdown.

Gunfire near Little Rock Central High School causes lockdown, early dismissal

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Sports
North Little Rock, AR
Sports
North Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
Little Rock, AR
Education
Little Rock, AR
Sports
North Little Rock, AR
Education
City
North Little Rock, AR
FOX 16 News

Jelani Day’s cause of death is drowning, coroner says

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch has released the cause of death of Jelani Day Monday. “After consideration of the currently known circumstances surrounding his death, based upon review of the extensive available investigation, medical, and dental information, and after postmortem examination with multiple ancillary and special studies, the cause of […]
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Rock School#The Center Of Excellence#Fox16news Kark4news#Cassandrawebbtv
FOX 16 News

Jefferson County woman accused of shooting sister now in custody

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. — A Jefferson County woman suspected of shooting her sister Thursday is now in custody. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Carliesa Harvill, 35, is suspected of shooting her 30-year-old sister during a domestic disturbance near the 9000 block of Pine Meadow in Jefferson County. Harvill fled the scene and […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lockdown
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

1K+
Followers
758
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy