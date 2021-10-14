CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald's is bringing its McPlant burger to these 8 cities

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC
Cover picture for the articleMcDonald’s will test the plant-based McPlant burger created as part of its partnership with Beyond Meat in eight U.S. restaurants next month. The trial is the latest step in McDonald’s cautious march to add plant-based meat to its menu. The company has taken its time to learn more about the longevity of meat substitutes and consumer demand, even as other fast-food chains raced to add the trendy item to their menus. For example, rival Burger King, which is owned by Restaurant Brands International, added the Impossible Whopper to its menu more than two years ago.

