Bill Cosby Accuser, Lili Bernard, Files Civil Lawsuit

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An accuser of Bill Cosby filed a civil lawsuit against the comedian Thursday. Lili Bernard says Cosby drugged and raped her at the Taj Mahal Casino in Atlantic City in 1990. Attorneys for Bernard say Cosby coerced her to travel to Atlantic City from New York with...

Who was Mrs Minifield on The Cosby Show? Lili Bernard's career explored

Lili Bernard has made headlines after filing a lawsuit against Bill Cosby accusing him of assault after meeting on The Cosby Show – who was her character Mrs Minifield?. According to court documents obtained by CNN, Lili Bernard has accused Cosby of assaulting her while she was involuntarily intoxicated in or around August 1990 in the Trump Taj Mahal casino resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Popculture

Bill Cosby Sued by Former 'Cosby Show' Actress

Bill Cosby is facing new legal issues, as a former Cosby Show actress is suing him for sexual assault. According to Yahoo, actress Lili Bernard claims that the longtime comedian drugged and raped her in 1990. Bernard actually came forward with allegations many years ago, but now is taking legal action. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in New Jersey federal court, and is pursuant to the state's two-year "look-back window." This allows sexual abuse survivors the opportunity to bring forth civil claims even in instances when the alleged assault occurred many years prior.
Popculture

Lili Bernard: What to Know About the 'Cosby Show' Actress Who's Suing Bill Cosby

Actress Lili Bernard filed a civil lawsuit against Bill Cosby Thursday, accusing the comedian of drugging and raping her at the Taj Mahal Casino in Atlantic City in 1990. Bernard, who is also an artist, appeared in a 1992 episode of The Cosby Show, as well as a 1994 episode of Seinfeld. She claims Cosby promised to help her acting career if she went to Atlantic City with him. Cosby denied the allegations through his representative.
Bill Cosby says R. Kelly got railroaded

Toppled comedy titan Bill Cosby believes that convicted sex criminal R. Kelly got railroaded during his federal trial. Robert Sylvester Kelly, 54, was found guilty on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, by 12 jurors on all nine counts associated with racketeering, sexual assault, extortion, kidnapping, obstruction of justice and the Mann Act, which is the transportation of underage kids across state lines for immoral purposes.
Bill Cosby Defends R. Kelly: “No One Fought Hard For Him”

Comedian Bill Cosby is defending disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly after the star was found guilty in his sex trafficking trial. According to Cosby’s spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, Cosby thinks Kelly “was screwed” and that “he wasn’t going to catch a break.”. “The deck was stacked against Robert,” said Wyatt per...
‘I Suffer PTSD’: Actress Sues Bill Cosby, Alleging He Drugged and Raped Her

Actress Lily Bernard filed a lawsuit in New Jersey against comedian Bill Cosby on Thursday, alleging that he drugged and raped her in 1990. “It’s surreal, it’s empowering. I’m grateful to my attorneys, to the activists, legislators and governor of New Jersey for allowing me this opportunity to hold Bill Cosby accountable for the life-altering sexual crimes he inflicted upon me,” said Bernard, sitting in between her two attorneys, on CNN Newsroom on Friday. “I’m grateful that I’m going to be able to present my evidence, testimony and witnesses in a court of law, and I’m hoping that my case will inspire other states to also pass the Adult Survivors Act so that other survivors across the nation can see their day in court and clearly since only 2 percent of rapists ever see a day behind bars, that evidence is that our criminal justice system is stacked against survivors.”
Bill Cosby accuser sues the comedian over alleged Atlantic City assault

A California woman is suing Bill Cosby in federal court, alleging that he raped and imprisoned her in 1990 in Atlantic City. Lili Bernard, who filed the suit Thursday, is one of 60 women who have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct. Many of the women, including Bernard, could not file criminal charges against Cosby because of the statute of limitations.
Bill Cosby civil suit seeks $125 million in damages

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One of Bill Cosby’s accusers is now suing him in New Jersey civil court, this month after Pennsylvania’s high court threw out his sexual assault conviction on a technicality. The lawsuit alleges Cosby drugged and raped Lili Bernard in New Jersey in 1990 after offering to feature the young actress on […]
‘The Cosby Show’ Actress Claims Bill cosby Raped Her In Atlantic City

A former The Cosby Show actress is suing Bill Cosby in New Jersey federal court, claiming he raped her in August 1990 at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City. According to Lili Bernard’s account, she became dizzy and drifted in and out of consciousness after Cosby gave her a nonalcoholic beverage at the hotel. The actress claims she woke up with Cosby naked on top of her while she told him no.
Bill Cosby Faces Another Lawsuit: New Accuser Shares Horrifying Ordeal with Comedian 20 Years Ago

A new accuser filed a civil lawsuit against comedian Bill Cosby which recalled an incident in August 1990. According to The New York Post, Lili Bernard voiced her horrible experience with the freshly released from prison celebrity in New Jersey federal court on Thursday, October 14. The former star alleged that Cosby drugged and raped her at one of Donald Trump's Atlantic City hotels back in 1990.
Billionaire investor Leon Black raped woman at Jeffrey Epstein's NYC mansion in 2002, lawsuit claims

NEW YORK — A second woman has accused billionaire investor Leon Black of raping her in 2002 at the Upper East Side mansion of Jeffrey Epstein, new court papers reveal. The woman, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, claims the assault occurred after Epstein arranged for her to give Black a $300 massage. She says she agreed to the massage because she was a single mom who desperately needed the money.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

