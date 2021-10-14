CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 5,143 new cases reported

By Joe Clark
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Thursday, Oct. 14, the state is reporting a total of 1,485,514 (+5,143) total cases since the start of the pandemic, leading to 76,590 (+301) hospitalizations and 9,780 (+36) ICU admissions. A total of 6,389,065 — or 54.66% — of Ohioans have begun the vaccination process, an increase of 7,245 over 24 hours.

The ODH says a reporting delay caused Wednesday’s vaccine numbers to be higher than usual and Thursday’s to be lower.

ODH: delta surge plateaus but it’s ‘too soon to claim victory’

The ODH reported 202 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 23,021. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The number of cases reported Monday are the lowest in three weeks, and the 21-day case average is now below 5,500.

The Ohio Department of Health has also released guidance on vaccine booster doses :

  • People 65 years and older or residents in long-term care settings SHOULD receive a booster shot.
  • People ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions SHOULD receive a booster shot.
  • People ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions MAY receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the vaccine recipient.
  • People age 18 and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their job or living in an institutional setting MAY receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the vaccine recipient.

How does a community gain ‘herd immunity’ against COVID-19?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a term you’ve probably heard a couple of times, whether it’s regarding the flu or COVID-19. We’re talking about ‘herd immunity.’ Health experts say another term for herd immunity is “community immunity” and it’s based on population and the resistance to the spread of an infectious disease. There are two […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Scioto Co. sees 23 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO CO., OH (WOWK) – Health officials in Scioto County report 23 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. The county has now seen a total 11,336 cases since the start of the outbreak. The health department says there are no new hospitalizations. This keeps the total number at 816 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
West Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers improve; survivor shares chilling story of near-death

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s overall COVID-19 numbers continue to move in a better direction, though public health officials still advise caution. There were 689 new cases in the past day, and there are slightly more than 9,000 active cases. 746 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. These indicators have dropped sharply in the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Breakthrough COVID-19 cases share common thread: ‘General Powell did everything that he could to protect himself’

(WJW) – “General Powell did everything that he could to protect himself.” Dr. Kristin Englund is an Infectious Disease Specialist at the Cleveland Clinic. She offered insight Monday following the death of retired 4-star General Colin Powell. He died Monday at age 84 from COVID-19 complications. In addition to General Powell’s age, he also had […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Huntington narrows police chief search down to 2 candidates

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—According to a release from the City of Huntington, the search for Huntington’s new police chief has been narrowed to two candidates: retired federal law enforcement officer Karl Colder and Huntington Police Lt. Phil Watkins. The two were recommended to Mayor Steve Williams by a citizen-based search committee formed in August. Colder and […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
