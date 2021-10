UFC light heavyweight Jiri Prochazka was praised by former opponent Volkan Oezdemir, saying “he’s bringing something different to the game.”. Prochazka has taken the UFC by storm in just a short period of time. The former RIZIN standout made his UFC debut last summer against Oezdemir on Fight Island and he picked up a brutal knockout victory. Then, in his second UFC appearance, he knocked out Dominick Reyes. The UFC liked the performance so much that it gave him the role as a backup fighter for the upcoming UFC light heavyweight title match at UFC 267 featuring champion Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira. Should either Blachowicz or Teixeira not be able to make it to that title fight, then Prochazka will be the one who fills in for them.

UFC ・ 3 DAYS AGO