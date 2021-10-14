CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County confirms one new COVID-19 death, 26 new cases

By Jessica Patterson
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department says another Scioto County resident has died in connection with COVID-19.

Health officials confirmed the death of a 62-year-old male who died Oct. 23.

According to the health department, the death brings the county’s total to 147 COVID-19 related deaths. Health officials say, in the case of all these deaths, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in the individuals’ deaths but does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their deaths.

The Ohio Department of Health is also reporting 26 new cases for Thursday, Oct. 14, in Scioto County bringing the county to 11,297 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 824 are currently active.

The ODH says three more residents from Scioto County have been hospitalized bringing the total number of Scioto County residents who have been hospitalized to 813. This number does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials say 10,326 Scioto County residents have recovered throughout the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still lists Scioto County as having a high rate of community spread for COVID-19, with a rate of 296.09 new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. The county’s population is estimated at 75,314 people.

The health departments’ report shows 31,282 county residents, or 41.53% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.

