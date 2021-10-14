Jason Blum Keeps Teasing Happy Death Day 3, Won't Confirm It

I know we're overloaded with an abundance of remakes, reboots, and sequels, and I would sure love something original for a change. However, there's one sequel I can get behind: "Happy Death Day 3." Unfortunately, it hasn't happened yet, and it's unclear if it ever will. "Happy Death 2U" ends with a set-up for a third film, but weak box office performance put any plans for that third film on indefinite hold. Which is a damn shame, because the "Happy Death Day" series is wonderful and I would love for everyone involved to get to finish out a trilogy. Blumhouse big cheese Jason Blum has continually given us a tiny sliver of hope for a third film without committing to anything, and now he's out here doing it again. This time, Blum has said he "has a plan" for another "Happy Death Day" entry, but doesn't go into details. Damn you, Jason Blum. Don't give me hope.