CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Jason Blum Keeps Teasing Happy Death Day 3, Won't Confirm It

By Chris Evangelista
/Film
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI know we're overloaded with an abundance of remakes, reboots, and sequels, and I would sure love something original for a change. However, there's one sequel I can get behind: "Happy Death Day 3." Unfortunately, it hasn't happened yet, and it's unclear if it ever will. "Happy Death 2U" ends with a set-up for a third film, but weak box office performance put any plans for that third film on indefinite hold. Which is a damn shame, because the "Happy Death Day" series is wonderful and I would love for everyone involved to get to finish out a trilogy. Blumhouse big cheese Jason Blum has continually given us a tiny sliver of hope for a third film without committing to anything, and now he's out here doing it again. This time, Blum has said he "has a plan" for another "Happy Death Day" entry, but doesn't go into details. Damn you, Jason Blum. Don't give me hope.

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Attends ‘Halloween Kills’ Premiere Dressed as Her Mom’s Iconic ‘Psycho’ Character

Jamie Lee Curtis dressed as her mother Janet Leigh from the horror classic “Psycho” at the costume party premiere of “Halloween Kills” on Tuesday night at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Curtis commanded attention when she hit the black arrivals carpet in a blonde wig and blue dress while carrying a bloody shower curtain. “It’s the ultimate good versus evil,” Curtis said of the “Halloween” franchise. “Laurie Strode represents the quotidian, quintessential, innocent American teenage girl, that is innocence personified. And when you collide it with the essence of evil which is Michael Meyers, you create a tension that you,...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Horror Movie Stars: Where Are They Now?

Being a child star in a horror movie isn’t an easy task — but thousands of actors have taken it on. From Danny Lloyd, who portrayed the horrified child in The Shining, to Devon Sawa, who appeared in multiple Final Destination movies, always somehow escaping death, many stars got their start in horror films.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Halloween Kills’ Opens to Killer $50.4M Despite Dual Peacock Launch

David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills is doing killer business at the domestic box office, where it scared up the biggest debut of the pandemic era for a horror film or a movie opening simultaneously on the big screen and a streaming service. Green’s R-rated slasher pic earned $50.4 million from 3,705 theaters in North America. Halloween Kills also launched Friday on Universal’s sister streaming service, Peacock. Day-and-date releases, a controversial practice, have become commonplace during the pandemic as media conglomerates race to grow their streaming services and use feature movies as bait. Previously, Godzilla vs. Kong boasted the biggest domestic box office...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jason Blum Shares the Scariest Movie He's Ever Seen

Jason Blum is one of the most notable names in horror today. As the head of Blumhouse, he has introduced franchises like The Purge and extended the life of Halloween, among many others, and has a reputation for making huge profits on modest budgets. While speaking with the press in support of Halloween Kills, Blum was quizzed on a pretty obvious question in that context: what is his personal pick for the scariest movie ever? The answer: Friday the 13th, a franchise that has been stuck in limbo for a while, and which Blum has been quizzed about in the past, with some fans hoping it might make its way to Blumhouse.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Rothe
Person
Jason Blum
femalefirst.co.uk

Jason Blum 'glad' that Halloween Kills was delayed

Producer Jason Blum was pleased that 'Halloween Kills' was delayed by a year due to the pandemic as he feels audiences should see it in the cinema. Jason Blum is "glad" that the release of 'Halloween Kills' was delayed. The latest movie in the slasher franchise will be released later...
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

“We’re a Long Way From Giving Up” – Jason Blum Updates On the ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Movie

As we’ve now reported several times over the years, Blumhouse and Five Nights at Freddy’s creator Scott Cawthon have been developing a film adaptation of the games for quite a while now, with Gremlins writer Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone) most recently attached to direct. Columbus is now off the project, alas.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jason Blum Confirms the Blumhouse Films He'd Like to Adapt for TV Series

Over the past decade, Blumhouse Productions has dominated the world of horror like no other studio, not only expanding their films into sequels and prequels, but also embracing concepts from a movie into TV series, with founder Jason Blum recently detailing how he'd like to see Sinister be adapted into a series. The filmmaker also confirmed that a TV series inspired by the Leigh Whannell film Upgrade was still in the works, with his remarks about developing that sci-fi/action film into a TV series seemingly revealing that the project hasn't officially started moving forward, despite reports previously emerging about its seemingly confirmed status.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Jason Blum promises that new Exorcist sequels will be “really scary”

In recent years, Jason Blum, founder of Blumhouse Productions, has been leading the way when it comes to horror franchises. His studio has seen success with original stories, such as The Purge, and has also been behind successful reboots of classic horror movies like Halloween and The Invisible Man. Blum has now set his eyes on one of the best movies of all time, The Exorcist, and is positive that he can make a trilogy that will be “really scary” and “reinvent” the franchise.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Death Day
imdb.com

Halloween Kills Director David Gordon Green And Producer Jason Blum Will Guest On Joe Bob's Halloween Hoedown

Joe Bob Briggs is back with another special on Shudder! As in the past, the "Halloween Hoedown" will be another double feature hosted by the beloved film and pop culture critic, but this year it's been confirmed via BlumFest (Blumhouse's annual fan event) that its founder, producer Jason Blum, and "Halloween" (2018) and "Halloween Kills" director David Gordon Green will grace the event. This year's "Halloween Hoedown" is scheduled to pop off on the Shudder TV channel on 8 October 2021, at 9 pm Est.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Jason Blum Updates on ‘The Wolfman’ Starring Ryan Gosling and Teases More Universal Monster Movies

It was announced back in 2020 that Universal was prepping a new take on The Wolfman, with Ryan Gosling attached to star as the title character/classic Universal Studios monster. Last we heard, Leigh Whannell (The Invisible Man) was in negotiations to direct the film for Blumhouse, though it’s been well over a year since we’ve heard a peep about the project.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
bloody-disgusting.com

Jason Blum Updates on the TV Series Adaptation of Leigh Whannell’s ‘Upgrade’

Blumhouse Television and UCP are adapting Leigh Whannell’s 2018 sci-fi thriller Upgrade into a television series for Whannell to potentially direct, we had learned last year. The series, which Whannell co-created and will executive produce along with showrunner Tim Walsh (. , Chicago P.D., Shooter), picks up a few years...
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Halloween Kills’: Jamie Lee Curtis, David Gordon Green and Jason Blum on the Massive Ambition of the Sequel

With Halloween Kills opening in theaters this weekend and also streaming for free on Peacock, the other day I got to speak with Jamie Lee Curtis, director David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum about making the sequel. During the interview, they talked about what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of Halloween Kills, why shooting the film was an out of body experience for Green, how they all really get along, the massive ambition of the sequel, what it’s really like shooting nights for two months, how they never lie to each other, and more. In addition, Curtis talks about why Laurie Strode would have been happy to have died killing Michael Myers and protecting her family, and her approach to playing the “he’s still not dead” moment in this sequel.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jason Blum Teases More Unannounced Universal Monsters Reboots From Blumhouse

The Dark Universe was far from a success for Universal, as the studios attempt to relaunch the classic monster properties as an interconnected action franchise died after just one dismal box office. The Mummy's bombing caused Universal to scrap the Dark Universe altogether, but Blumhouse picked up the pieces and introduced a new, much more successful strategy. Leigh Whannel's The Invisible Man was a commercial success and critical darling, and it caused Blumhouse to look at even more Universal Monster properties going forward.
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

Jason Blum Updates ‘Wolfman’, Other Universal Projects

When Jason Blum talks, the horror world listens–and a recent interview with the Blumhouse Productions head honcho shed some welcome light on upcoming films. It’s been well over a year now since news broke–as reported here in Horror News Network–that a Wolfman reboot was in the works and now, according to a report on collider.com, Blum has confirmed that work is indeed well underway.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Jason Blum says Get Out is the “perfect Blumhouse movie”

Blumhouse has made a name for itself in recent years for being the horror movie studio. The company’s done everything from ghostly found footage films to resurrecting old slasher series. Yet it’s probably best known for Get Out a startling thriller movie that took the world by storm when it was released in 2017.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy