The WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones that Sony released in August 2020 have seen a couple of price drops, but none as big as today’s $102 discount at Amazon. Normally $350, you can snag a set of these noise-canceling wireless headphones in the black, blue, or silver colorways for just $248. The deal gets sweeter if you have an Amazon credit card, as you’ll get 10 percent back on this purchase through December 20th. Whether this deal actually lasts that long remains to be seen, but this is a solid indicator that we may, at least, see the price fall again during the holiday shopping season.

ELECTRONICS ・ 20 HOURS AGO