Former NASCAR racer helps responders at fiery Pa. traffic accident

By Rian Bossler
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former NASCAR driver was among travelers on US Route 22 East near Middle Paxton Township who came upon a deadly two-vehicle crash on Saturday that sent 3 people to the hospital with serious injuries.

State police said a truck was driving in the opposite direction when it collided head-on with a camper. Witnesses to the incident reportedly helped remove two drivers along with a third person from their burning vehicles before emergency responders arrived at the scene. The driver of the truck later died from injuries at Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill.

1 dead, 2 injured after vehicle accident in Middle Paxton Township Saturday night

One individual who was among those who assisted in the incident is no stranger to fiery wrecks.

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver and current World of Outlaws racer Kasey Kahne was reportedly traveling on Route 22 after leaving an event at Port Royal Speedway when he came upon the incident. Kahne along with Sprint Car driver James McFadden stopped to help before the Duncannon Fire Company along with other first responders arrived.

In a post made to Twitter, Kahne thanked those who stopped to help and offered sympathy to the families of the individuals involved.

Following the incident, both Kahne and McFadden met with members of the Duncannon Fire Company.

Kahne left NASCAR at the end of 2018 ending a 15-year full-time run with the national racing series. His last NASCAR win came at the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2017.

Following his NASCAR career, Kahne has been frequenting dirt tracks across the country with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series . He currently pilots the #83 car for Roth Motorsports.

