Blackhawks’ ugly opening loss sketches blueprint for how 2021-22 plan could flop
NEWARK, N.J. — Every offseason brings optimism to most NHL teams. And every opening week dents that optimism in abrupt, startling ways. So it’s hardly unprecedented that the Blackhawks, despite their ultra-active summer of upgrades, fell flat in their first of 82 games in 2021-22. But the way they did so — looking completely baffled by the sport of hockey for the first period of a lopsided 4-2 loss to the Avalanche — was nonetheless cause for concern.chicago.suntimes.com
