Blackhawks’ ugly opening loss sketches blueprint for how 2021-22 plan could flop

The Chicago Blackhawks have been busy of late, just like every other team in the National Hockey League. They’re working diligently on preparing for their 2021-22 campaign. It’s a long and arduous process, which is ongoing throughout the season. But it all starts with training camp and preseason games. The Blackhawks wrapped up their last of six exhibition games over the weekend. Just a few more days of camp remain before the first regular season competition on Wednesday, Oct. 13. I previously wrote about some storylines to watch in training camp. Let’s take a look at these storylines to see where the Blackhawks stand as they head into the season opener.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO