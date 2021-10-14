Marvel's Secret Invasion Has Begun Production
Marvel Studios' next Disney+ series is underway. "Secret Invasion," which centers on shapeshifting alien creatures called Skrulls infiltrating Earth, has begun production – at least, according to one of its biggest stars. Samuel L. Jackson, who will reprise his role as former S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury, shared a photo from the set today which indicates that cameras are actually rolling on the show, which was officially announced by producer Kevin Feige in December of last year.www.slashfilm.com
Comments / 0