Marvel's Secret Invasion Has Begun Production

By Ben Pearson
/Film
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Studios' next Disney+ series is underway. "Secret Invasion," which centers on shapeshifting alien creatures called Skrulls infiltrating Earth, has begun production – at least, according to one of its biggest stars. Samuel L. Jackson, who will reprise his role as former S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury, shared a photo from the set today which indicates that cameras are actually rolling on the show, which was officially announced by producer Kevin Feige in December of last year.

