MLB World Reacts To Yankees Coaching Staff News

By Matt Hladik
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Coming off a disappointing 92-win season and a loss in the AL Wild Card Game, the New York Yankees made some significant staff changes on Thursday. The organization opted not to renew the contracts of hitting coach Marcus Thames, assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere and third base coach Phil Nevin for the 2022 season. The moves come after the Yankee offense plummeted in 2021 and the team had an inordinate amount of runners thrown out on the bases, including more than 20 at home plate.

thespun.com

Comments / 9

