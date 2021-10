Take a trip over 60 million years into the past and see these walking and friendly dinosaurs move around in Boonville this weekend. Obviously, these prehistoric beasts have been extinct for quite some time, but with how good technology has gotten, you can now get a real experience. Of course, kids love dinosaurs, and unlike decades past where you would have to read about them, now you can see them. These dinosaurs actually move, make noise, and are friendly.

BOONVILLE, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO